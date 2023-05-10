Al Batt

The goldfinches are lemony. It’s a rare dried leaf resting on the ground that hasn’t had its butt kicked by all the scratching, flipping and tossing done by the birds, including the brown thrashers. They are masters of imitations and invention in their songs. Brown thrashers typically repeat phrases only twice, while northern mockingbirds repeat theirs three or more times. 

