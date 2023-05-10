The goldfinches are lemony. It’s a rare dried leaf resting on the ground that hasn’t had its butt kicked by all the scratching, flipping and tossing done by the birds, including the brown thrashers. They are masters of imitations and invention in their songs. Brown thrashers typically repeat phrases only twice, while northern mockingbirds repeat theirs three or more times.
Robins sing earlier some evenings than others. They time their singing to the intensity of light and the time of sunset. When dark clouds roll in, they sing earlier. From sunset until dark, a robin adds ethereal whispered notes to its carol, creating a song of remarkable complexity. The American robin is one of the first bird species to sing each morning before the dawn chorus starts and one of the last ones to sing in the evening. Studies have found it sings the least around noon. A robin’s crepuscular singing may correlate with the physiology of its eyes, which are adapted to low-light environments, like dawn and dusk. In locations with more artificial light, robins initiate their morning songs earlier than in darker areas. Whispered syllables are frequently heard during dawn and dusk. The primary reason males sing is to attract a mate, and to establish and defend a territory.
I see organized groups culling our ditches of trash. They do good work. I pick up trash when I’m birding and have for many years. One day, I found an entire pen. It didn’t have any ink, but you can’t have everything. A woman asked me why I was picking up trash. She likely thought I’d been sentenced to community service. “I am birding,” I said proudly.
