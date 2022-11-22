It’s Thanksgiving already, a time to stop and reflect. This has been a rough year for me with the loss of a couple animals, but there is much to be thankful for and that out-weighs the sorrow. I hope you and your family have a safe and wonderful day. We will be having a modest meal with a few family coming. And if you plan on the Black Friday sales, I wish you much luck. The inflation just may have an effect on the entire process. (So Tiffany-close your eyes and skip to the next paragraph.) I bought our Christmas presents for the family last July, saw a good sale online. Whew, am I glad I did that. (And, Gary thought I was crazy.)
As you most likely remember, I taught King and Prince to say “yes” and “no” by shaking their heads. With Gary in the hospital off and on it was fun to have my horses to talk with. Lately though, I just walk in the barn and ask, “Is anyone hungry in here?” And, when I see King shake his head up and down I give him his food right away. It appeared the Queen was dipping her head down at the appropriate times. So I praised her, saying “good try” and delivering her bowl. If King was saying “No” I would chat a bit longer asking questions that yes and no can be responded. Well, Friday morning, after I asked my first question – both horses shook their head, “yes.” I got the biggest smile and ran the grain bowls right over. The Queen is no dummy, she figured out the trick to get the food bowl faster.
Santa has been busy, but he has just contacted us that he comes to Finlayson to get your list(s) on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Community Center in town. The fun starts at 2 p.m. and as Santa’s reindeer stay at the north pole to practice their take off and landings, Santa will be arriving in the fire truck at 3 p.m. There will be food, refreshments, goodie bags, movies and popcorn. All that at no charge. Bingo begins at 2 p.m. and goes until Santa’s big arrival. Enjoy the Hinckley/Finlayson choir singing carols, and at 5 p.m. there will be a tree lighting ceremony. The movies and popcorn will begin after the tree lighting. Adults, don’t think you are being left out, wear your favorite “ugly sweater” and enter the contest for the cherished title. There is a Toys for Tots collection, and a collection for non-perishable food items, so don’t forget to bring a donation to help others.
Call or drop us a line if you visited family, friends or you hosted family or friends for the holiday. Enjoy!
Maxine Meyer Is a columnist for the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 612-590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.