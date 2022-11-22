Finlayson News Maxine Meyer

It’s Thanksgiving already, a time to stop and reflect. This has been a rough year for me with the loss of a couple animals, but there is much to be thankful for and that out-weighs the sorrow. I hope you and your family have a safe and wonderful day. We will be having a modest meal with a few family coming. And if you plan on the Black Friday sales, I wish you much luck. The inflation just may have an effect on the entire process. (So Tiffany-close your eyes and skip to the next paragraph.)  I bought our Christmas presents for the family last July, saw a good sale online. Whew, am I glad I did that. (And, Gary thought I was crazy.)

