Just over three years ago, I put my pen down and headed to the Black Hills where I learned how to sell lumber, and how to grab life and bison by the horns, literally.
While just 699 miles away from Pine County now, it still remains home. There are lifetime friends and memories. Three years later, we can walk in the grocery store and picking up a couple of items and it can take over 30 minutes since we still know everyone.
A few weeks ago, I got a call from someone asking if the Courier building in Sandstone might be for sale. I had not thought about selling the building since there is an apartment in the back of it which is handy for visits back home, but after a few more calls back and forth, we had struck a deal. This decision also meant we had to remove all of our "goodies" in the garage, a place we put our least loved items for two decades.
Going into the building the same day as Oktoberfest in Sandstone, not seeing an active newspaper office was a bit sad, I must admit. This building was part of my life for 17 years, and a lifetime of memories almost did not get made.
Two months into newspaper ownership, the water pipes froze. I was told where this pipe was but started looking around to see if there might be another place I could use the torch to unfreeze the pipes. I "found" this pipe in the bathroom and heated it for a couple of minutes. Upset it didn't work, I asked an employee from the water company in Sandstone to come by and asked him for advice. He directed me to the other side of the building where the water came in. What pipe was the young newspaper owner heating up? Well it turns out that was the natural gas line. Lucky for him he was much more successful putting out a paper than un-thawing a perfectly fine working gas line.
Looking around the building, memories started flashing back just looking out in the street. This is where I would see Bruce Harding walk by each morning. I knew what time coffee time was at Arlen Krantz Ford since they would walk by each work day at the same time. And of course, I can't forget seeing Steve Sell on his scooter. I am not sure exactly what that is called since I haven't written a word in three years, but you know what I mean.
Some days I would come to the office by 6 a.m. Other nights I would leave past 2 a.m. On elections, there were all nighters.
You might say it is just a building, of course. But this is where I first met lifetime friends, where we would visit over coffee. This was a place in which Carl Steffen and I would discuss what to do on "Viking Victory Mondays" which we would plot a friendly visit to Bill Gaede just to make sure he was doing OK.
It was where I first heard about the hospital breaking away from Essentia, and months later, where I heard they were building a new facility near the highway.
It was where each week we would highlight the new school construction. After 20 years, I don't think we should really call it the new school. There were also countless stories on "the rock." Of course the story on that building remains to be written although many are hopeful.
One of the things I packed up were Legos and notes from the kids scrawled out. My daughters are now 24 and 28, just a few years past the time in which they played with those constantly. It was their home as well too since if dad was at work, they would come along. When I first started working out of this building, the youngest was not even in kindergarten.
This building was also the base of the Minnesota Flyer for several decades. Kind of strange to think that a building on Main Street in Sandstone would be used to cover aviation all over the state.
Various employees came and went over the years. Only one shot a rubber band at me, and the Pine City editor baked me a cake the next day and kept her job. Traci remembers I am sure. Many remain good friends and we will chat for hours, even if we have a Uhaul to pack. Only one worked for me my entire tenure, Mary Ellen. Not seeing her in her office was tough although she does have a new home in Hinckley. They remain family.
I can't count the number of sad stories I covered from this office either. Looking for photos of people who died way too young was tough. Again, it was not just work but residents in the area are family.
But it was not all sad either. I was tasked to celebrate the community each week with the paper as well. As many tears were shared, there were just as many laughs in a place that I called home all those years.
Yes, I was selling part of myself with this sale but there is time for new memories. I also know the new owner will take care of my old baby. It was time to give it a new life and purpose for someone who will take care of it like myself, other than heating the gas line of course.
Tim Franklin was the owner of the Pine County Courier from 2002-2019, and after buying the Courier, he later purchased the Askov American, Hinckley News and Moose Lake Star Gazette. He now resides in Hot Springs, S.D.
