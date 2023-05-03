Senator Update Senator Rarick

Omnibus season is coming to an end. After over 32 hours on the House Floor in the past four days and going till almost midnight every night. We’ve gone through countless amendments in an attempt to improve these bills and make them less harmful to our taxpayers. This week democrats in the house passed several significant omnibus bills, including the Health Omnibus, Tax Omnibus, and Public Safety and Judiciary Omnibus bills.

