Omnibus season is coming to an end. After over 32 hours on the House Floor in the past four days and going till almost midnight every night. We’ve gone through countless amendments in an attempt to improve these bills and make them less harmful to our taxpayers. This week democrats in the house passed several significant omnibus bills, including the Health Omnibus, Tax Omnibus, and Public Safety and Judiciary Omnibus bills.
The Tax Omnibus bill comprises several significant changes to the state’s tax code, including the addition of a fifth-tier tax bracket and limitations on the ability of charities to profit from e-pulltabs. By reducing the amount of revenue that charities can receive from e-pulltabs, the new provision will make it more difficult for these organizations to fund the important work they do. Ultimately, limiting the ability of charities to profit from e-pulltabs is likely to have a far-reaching impact on the charitable sector in Minnesota, with negative consequences for both organizations and the communities they serve.
One concerning portion of the Public Safety and Judiciary Omnibus bill is the inclusion of a hate-incident registry, which would be a government database of perceived “hate incidents” that fall short of criminal acts. These could be a simple as a social media post that criticizes a group or wearing a t-shirt in support of a movement. It’s important to note that “hate crimes” are already tracked. As a result, people could be placed in a “hate incident” registry, even if there’s no documentation that the event happened.
Next week this bill along with the other omnibus bills will start to come back to the floor from conference committees. Hopefully, the Senate will be able to work some sensibility into these pieces of legislation as several bills have zero House Republicans on the committees. I look forward to sharing my criticisms of these bills as the majority rushes them through with very little input.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.