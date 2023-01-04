In the 1973 Pulitzer Prize-winning The Denial of Death, Ernest Becker observed truthfully, if uncomfortably, “The fear of death haunts the human animal like nothing else; it is the mainspring of human activity designed largely to avoid the fatality of death.” Death is the perennial and universal terror. Even after the wonders of scientific, technological, and medical advancement have in the industrialized West lengthened average life span, the terror of death remains the fundamental fear of our lives. It drives much, if not all, of what we do. Societally we spend billions of dollars chasing ways to fend off death for just a few years more. Individually we try to ignore death, avoiding thought or talk about it for as long as practically possible. We drown out silence with every resource available: cable news, talk radio, podcasts and streaming music, nine seasons of our favorite sitcom on Netflix. Seasons of silence are uncomfortable and unwelcome, for it’s in those moments that our great fears, especially of death, begin to speak to us. So we flee them, for death is the perennial, universal terror.
Yet strangely every Christmastide, for those who have ears to hear, Christians sing much about death. Or rather, they sing about the defeat of death. Having prayed fervently during Advent, “O come, Emmanuel, … dispel the gloomy clouds of night / and death’s dark shadows put to flight,” Christians sing at Christmas with the herald angels full of joy and wonder, for God has answered their prayers by sending his Son: “Mild he lays his glory by, / born that man no more may die!” “True man, yet very God; / from sin and death he saves us and lightens ev’ry load.” “Forth today the Conqu’ror goeth, / who the foe, sin and woe, death and hell, o’erthroweth.” “Good Christian friends, rejoice, / with heart and soul and voice; / now ye need not fear the grave: / Jesus Christ was born to save!”
Christians sing thus at Christmas because this is what Scripture says it’s about. Hebrews 2 says Christ “partook of the same things” we humans consist of—that is, the Son of God became incarnate as a flesh-and-blood man. Being a true human, he was able to suffer and die as a “propitiation for the sins of the people,” and so to “deliver all those who through fear of death were subject to lifelong slavery.” The incarnate Christ in a Bethlehem cradle was destined for a Jerusalem cross. He came to us who languish in the fear of death in order that he might die the death we deserve for our sins, freeing us from the only thing more fearful than death—namely, the justice of God against sin meted out after death. And having died in our place, Jesus rose again from the grave to indestructible resurrection life. That same hope of resurrection life is the ultimate Christmas present that Christ means to give his weak and dying people who repent of their sin and believe in him.
Martin Luther once advised that when we think about death is just as crucial as what we think about it. Some might think considerations of death are ill-fitted to the happy, warm-fuzzy Christmas season (others know too well that the sad and fearful reality of death doesn’t pause in midwinter). In fact, Christmas is a supremely fitting time to reckon with, even to sing about, death. As traditional Christmas carols make clear, Christmas is the good news of freedom from our fundamental human fear of death and of what comes after it. “Fear not!,” the angel urged the shepherds on the first Christmas night. It is the message of Christmas in a nutshell, well worth hearing afresh as Christmastide draws to a close.
