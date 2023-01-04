Spotlight on Faith Daniel Brendsel

In the 1973 Pulitzer Prize-winning The Denial of Death, Ernest Becker observed truthfully, if uncomfortably, “The fear of death haunts the human animal like nothing else; it is the mainspring of human activity designed largely to avoid the fatality of death.” Death is the perennial and universal terror. Even after the wonders of scientific, technological, and medical advancement have in the industrialized West lengthened average life span, the terror of death remains the fundamental fear of our lives. It drives much, if not all, of what we do. Societally we spend billions of dollars chasing ways to fend off death for just a few years more. Individually we try to ignore death, avoiding thought or talk about it for as long as practically possible. We drown out silence with every resource available: cable news, talk radio, podcasts and streaming music, nine seasons of our favorite sitcom on Netflix. Seasons of silence are uncomfortable and unwelcome, for it’s in those moments that our great fears, especially of death, begin to speak to us. So we flee them, for death is the perennial, universal terror.

