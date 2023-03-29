Greetings and His peace to you and your family.
As we move forward toward the celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus the Christ, we might still occasionally peek backward at the coronavirus pandemic and some of the questions we wondered back then, like: “Will we ever get back to ‘normal’?”, or “What will our ‘new normal’ look like?” We ask those questions a lot less because we’ve pretty much settled into that new normal. However, we now also live in a state of semi-awareness that is somewhere between being frightened that the COVID will return ‘with a vengeance’ and going back to having little fear with anything unless it’s in our faces.
Not everyone has the same degree of fear or even fears the same things as others. But we all experience fear at one point or another. We all pretty much share a fear of the unknown. And the unknown is a road we’re traveling together. A dark, unknown path, so to speak. A path no one wants to be on even if an entire planet is experiencing it together, at least as far as having this one thing in common. The COVID was a similar unknown, dark road we traveled together which is now done and we’re done being on that unknown, dark path. Or are we?
It might seem that we are done traveling on that less-than-desirable road, but the roads we travel are always full of dangerous shadows, like in the valley of the shadow of death from Psalm 23. Our paths always have evil lurking just around the corner, behind a tree, or in a dark alley. The trails we follow sometimes have wickedness, corruption, and sin ‘in plain sight’ but disguised as something that appears wholesome, beneficial and ‘good.’ So is there a way to make these valleys, roads, and paths safe then?
The answer to that may seem too simple, but it is that simple! Those valleys, roads, and paths are made safe by our great God! It is through the death and resurrection of His Son, Jesus the Christ, on that first Easter morning that we no longer have to fear sin, death, and the power of the devil. Every one of God’s believing children is being guarded and kept safe by God on and in all the valleys, roads, and paths that they travel. In this life we may be harmed or afflicted in these bodies, but when Jesus returns to take God’s believing children to heaven there will be no more harm, affliction, disease, or pandemics.
We don’t know when Jesus will return, so in the mean-time, try to focus on all the blessings we received and rejoice in them, especially that Jesus the Christ IS risen. Try not to be too concerned with what the unknown, dark road will look like as we move forward because God’s got this …. in the past …. in the here and now …. and FOREVERMORE! Jesus Himself tells us not to be anxious about our lives, what to wear or eat, or about tomorrow in Matthew chapter 6 verses 25-34 of His Sermon on the Mount. God, our Father in heaven, will be with us every step of the way! It’s a guaranteed promise from God Himself!
Have a blessed and joyous Easter!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.