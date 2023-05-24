Do you remember when you were a kid and having to hold onto the hands of the adults or others in your life?  Whether it was mom or dad, grandma or grandpa, babysitter, or even a friend or classmate, that feeling we got was one of comfort and safety. Holding onto that person’s hand made you feel like you weren’t alone and not as scared as you would be if you were alone. And when we see a man holding a woman’s hand, especially for a married couple, that feeling of comfort and safety is joined by a feeling of love. 

