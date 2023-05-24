Do you remember when you were a kid and having to hold onto the hands of the adults or others in your life? Whether it was mom or dad, grandma or grandpa, babysitter, or even a friend or classmate, that feeling we got was one of comfort and safety. Holding onto that person’s hand made you feel like you weren’t alone and not as scared as you would be if you were alone. And when we see a man holding a woman’s hand, especially for a married couple, that feeling of comfort and safety is joined by a feeling of love.
At the same time, back when you were a kid, remember that sometimes you didn’t want to hold onto mom or dad’s hand because you felt that you could handle it on your own. And when they wouldn’t let go, you’d get mad at them and try to ‘get away.’ Hey, remember dad’s grip? Like an iron vise! And that was sometimes accompanied by that ‘dad look.’ Now, having gotten older, we understand why they did what they did and we appreciate what they’ve done for us. They didn’t do it for the fun of it, they did it because they loved and cared for us.
Now, as adults we can handle everything on our own, right? Well, maybe … but I want to point out not only that you don’t have to, but often we shouldn’t try to. God the Father is not only always willing, but is always ready to walk with you and hold your hand as you take your walk through this life on earth. While it’s true that God takes care of all of us, providing for all His human creatures need to live every day, God is very pleased and heaven rejoices when His children ask Him to hold their hand and guide them. And by Him guiding us, I mean in all parts of our life, not only when things are going badly but when things are going well, too, we stay safe and protected. God wants us to turn to Him in all things.
God our heavenly Father didn’t just give His only Son to die for our sins for the ‘fun of it’ or because He had to. He did it because He wanted to. He did it because that‘s how much He loves us. And in the same way a good and loving father does, God wants to guide us and hold our hand to help us. God the Father wants only good things for His children.
Check this out! God provides an even better comfort than just holding your hand. God holds you in HIS hands and wraps you up in His arms keeping you safe, and comforted, and giving you strength to believe in His Son, Jesus the Christ. And through Jesus, we receive eternal life where we will be safe not only in His presence, but in His comforting hands .… forever.
May God richly bless you, today and every day!
Mike Metzler is the pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hinckley, Minn. He can be reached at 320-384-6267
