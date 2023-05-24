Fifteen years ago, when I was a new prosecutor, I had a case that impacted me for years. I was prosecuting a matter involving a defendant who was a military veteran. I learned through his defense attorney that he had been deployed overseas during a conflict. Because of those experiences, the veteran began self-medicating with alcohol after leaving the military. The abuse of alcohol was a catalyst in criminal behavior that led him to getting charges.
The defense attorney explained that his client had previously undiagnosed issues from his repeated deployments; however, the silver lining on the criminal charges was that he hit rock bottom and sought help from the VA. This was a big deal for this veteran, because although veterans are the first to offer selfless service, they are notoriously the last to ask for help.
The defense attorney asked me if I’d arrange a plea agreement that honored his client’s military service by avoiding the standard resolution while ensuring that he stayed on the right path. After all, he would not have been involved in the system but for what he was asked to do in service to our country.
My father is a Vietnam combat veteran, and my grandfathers were both WWII veterans. I consider the people I served with as family. I put together an agreement that would get the veteran help and avoid a conviction that would have had collateral consequences with his job and military benefits.
I proudly presented the deal in court, but things did not go as expected. The judge chided me for offering leniency, and my employer was angry with me for proposing a deal that deviated from
I proudly presented the deal in court, but things did not go as expected.
I eventually got my way - I convinced the judge and my employer that it was the right thing to do. The experience made me curious about this lack of understanding when it came to justice-involved veterans.
I spoke with other prosecutors, especially those with military backgrounds, who told me they faced institutional resistance when helping veterans. I was comforted that there were others out there doing the right thing by addressing the needs of veterans in the justice system (not just prosecutors, but defense attorneys, probation professionals, advocates, court employees, and VA personnel as well), even if we felt like we were in the minority.
After many years, the tide turned in Minnesota with respect to justice-involved veterans. On June 30, 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed the Veterans Restorative Justice Act. The Act codified into law a specialized sentencing structure for veterans who are in the criminal justice system because of a service-related condition. A service-related condition “means sexual trauma, traumatic brain injury, posttraumatic stress disorder, substance abuse, or a mental health condition” that stemmed from service in the military and was a cause for the commission of a crime. The Act promotes treatment for these conditions.
Not only has the Act given official imprimatur to helping justice-involved veterans, but it’s also given us expanded opportunities. We’ve implemented policies and procedures to identify justice-involved veterans, determine if there is a service-related condition, and connect them with resources.
I’m happy to report that a veterans mentorship program was also established to help veterans in this program. Two distinguished Pine County military veterans have volunteered and have gone through mentorship training.
I’m hopeful about the progress the justice system has made in this area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.