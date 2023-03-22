It’s no surprise that Bonding projects have been a hot topic at the Senate this year. Last year, we had a bonding bill that did not get passed, despite 2022 being a traditional bonding year. Because of this, many folks have been pushing for us to do one this year, and Republicans and Democrats both campaigned on this issue. Bonding bills are vital when it comes to funding state infrastructure projects, and we have a number of proposals on the table this year. I’m hoping we can pick up where we left off last session.
I’m incredibly supportive of bonding projects that improve state infrastructure, make roads safer, fund wastewater projects, and more. Historically, many great projects have come from bonding bills. That being said, we absolutely have to keep tax relief in mind, and that needs to be the priority before we move forward with bonding legislation.
This year, Minnesota has a historic surplus of $17.5 billion. That is taxpayer money that should go directly back to taxpayers in the form of meaningful and permanent tax relief—and folks have been clear on this topic, they want their money back. This year’s unprecedented surplus allows us to deliver on that. Bonding bills require borrowing and allow the state to pay off projects over time. Republicans are in the minority in both the House and Senate, and a 60% vote is required to pass a bonding bill, which means this bill offers important leverage for tax relief. Tax relief of some nature absolutely has to come before any borrowing—that is the top priority before we can pass a bonding bill. We want to fund important infrastructure projects, but we want to see the promised tax cuts happen first.
It’s also important to note that bonding rates will not change between now and May, and bonds are not issued until August. Currently, Senate Democrats are trying to push through one bonding bill now, and have also alluded to a second bonding bill later in session. Since the rates will not be changing anytime soon, there is no need to rush this process. Instead, we should focus on putting together one cohesive bonding bill that equally serves rural and metro Minnesota, which we can then focus on after providing tax relief.
A couple weeks ago, there was a bicameral proposal for relief: the “Give It Back” tax plan. Senate and House Republicans came together to put forward a $13 billion plan that offers numerous forms of tax relief: the full elimination of the tax on social security, income tax cuts, property tax relief, a child tax credit, and instant rebate checks. If we can find a way to provide tax relief through some of these proposals, only then should we be voting on a bonding bill.
As I’ve said before, I am in strong favor of a bonding bill. Oftentimes, bonding projects make our state’s infrastructure safer and more sustainable. It’s important we revisit the bonding projects that were left undone last year, but we simply can’t do that until we provide tax relief for Minnesotans. Bonding bills are traditionally one of the last bills heard at the end of session, and there should be no rush to push through multiple bonding bills before addressing the primary request for tax relief, which is being asked for by families across the state. Whatever we do, tax relief must come first.
