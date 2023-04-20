April 26 is a day set aside to recognize and honor administrative assistants. A well deserved day indeed! I remember one of the most valuable lessons in my education program form Bemidji State University. It was a simple lesson, get to know and be kind to the building secretary, they hold the secrets to being successful. Prudent information, then and now.
East Central Schools has some amazing office staff. They make sure that the schools and district runs smoothly. They are the first line of communication, the scheduler, organizer and task masters of East Central.
The elementary and high school administrative assistance and front office staff serve occasionally as nurse, counselor, homework helper, attendance hound, chaperone, guard dog, you name it. These people care deeply about children, about families and about education.
In the district office, our administrative assistant keeps you updated on social media, schedules meetings, shares information from the community, writes grants, monitors paperwork requirements, prepares for board meetings and ensures that your superintendent is towing the line!
In our special education office, the administrative assistant is making sure deadlines are met, paperwork is thorough, meetings are scheduled and that teachers are supported.
These people are important to our school district, on April 26th and all the other days as well. Thank you for all you do for our children.
