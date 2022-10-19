Most recently, I began to notice fall colors popping up in different places. I started seeing certain trees look like they had just been turned on as they shinned forth their beauty. This reminded me of other scenery I sometimes get to see. One is of someone arriving at a door, opening it up, turning to the person behind, and inviting them to enter first. Another is watching two people accidentally bump into each other and they both apologize: “Oh! Excuse me!”When I notice these scenes, they appear to be just as beautiful as fall’s colors. Could these be humanity’s colors meant to pop up all around us to see and enjoy? I now think the answer is yes.
On the other hand, there is scenery not so good to see. Recently I watched videos showing huge amounts of devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. The more I watched the more it became too much. After just a few days I began to feel numb and indifferent. I felt numb because it became more than I could bare. I became indifferent to all the continual destruction I kept seeing. I then asked why.
There’s a balance to when things begin to overwhelm us. As we watch and absorb things either tip us toward seeing more or things tip us away from seeing more. I now think our reaction of feeling overloaded is a gift from God. It’s there to help us deal with what see and experience and take a step.
I like driving by Grindstone Lake. It’s beautiful. The view sooths my mind, calms my spirit, and helps me relax. It even comforts and makes me feel better. All this happens when I take the time and make the effort to do this. Then again there are the times when I am over-loaded and I don’t take the time or make the effort to watch. “Eh. Whatever. I don’t have time for this now.” As I do this, I miss out.
What can one do instead? I try to read a book or go on a walk or a drive. I try to slow down to watch a sunrise, sunset, or wildlife.
“The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands. Day after day they pour forth speech; night after night they display knowledge.” (Psalm 19:1-2)
Jesus saw what was before his eyes. He saw human pain, grief and suffering. He felt all we feel when things go bad and wrong. He saw and was filled with our stress and anxieties. He rose from the grave for you. He arose so you could arise from all that takes you down. God created nature for us to enjoy. God wrote a Story for us to enjoy. Put a view of God’s love and care before your eyes. See Jesus. He is a view of God’s love and presence to you. Jesus is a gift to you. Look at all the underlined phrases below.
“I lift up my eyes to the mountains - where does my help come from?
My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.
He will not let your foot slip - He who watches over you will not slumber; indeed, he who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep.
The Lord watches over you - the Lord is your shade at your right hand; the sun will not harm you by day, nor the moon by night.
The Lord will keep you from all harm - He will watch over your life –the Lord will watch over your coming and going, both now and forevermore. (Psalm 121 NIV)
A blessed Fall of God’s beautiful colors to you.
Tim Schiller is a pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hinckley.
