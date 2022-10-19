Most recently, I began to notice fall colors popping up in different places. I started seeing certain trees look like they had just been turned on as they shinned forth their beauty. This reminded me of other scenery I sometimes get to see. One is of someone arriving at a door, opening it up, turning to the person behind, and inviting them to enter first. Another is watching two people accidentally bump into each other and they both apologize: “Oh! Excuse me!”When I notice these scenes, they appear to be just as beautiful as fall’s colors. Could these be humanity’s colors meant to pop up all around us to see and enjoy? I now think the answer is yes.

