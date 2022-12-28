Tis the season for gift giving. Our family was able to surprise my mother with a gift this year that we all chipped in to get her. It was the only gift we got her, but she loved it. We got her a kick-sled (go ahead and look it up). It was really fun to see the joy on her face as she read the card that told her about the amazing gift. She may have teared up as she knew the financial sacrifice and thoughtfulness that went behind the gift. It was a special moment for us all. There is a verse in the bible that speaks of a gift that God has given us, that also has come at a great cost, and also has unbelievable thoughtfulness behind it. It is found in Ephesians 2:8-9, “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.” If you have received this gift, you already understand how amazing of a gift it is! If you have not, let’s discuss this. There are many people who feel you can be ‘good enough’ to get to heaven. Some rationalize that God will let me into heaven because ‘I’m not that bad’ or because by good deeds will outweigh my bad deeds in the end. But the bible nowhere speaks of this idea. Here in these verses it says that salvation is not of your own doing. It is not based on your deeds in anyway, however good or bad. This verse speaks of the grace of God, and the faith of man. God has graciously sent his Son, Jesus, to die on a cross and pay for the sin of man. He does this out of a place of love and thoughtfulness. And the bible says whoever believes in this sacrifice, and lives by faith, can receive the GIFT of salvation that came at the great cost of Jesus laying down his life for us. That is the greatest gift of all, and I pray you have believed and received his gracious gift of Salvation.
