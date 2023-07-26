Bible

The scribe was rather impressed. He had just witnessed the son of a Galilean carpenter deftly maneuver out of a series of sophisticated traps laid for him by the leaders of his day. Jesus of Nazareth had surprising insight and composure under fire. And knew his law. So perhaps out of equal parts curiosity and professional protection of his own turf as a law expert, the scribe asked Jesus, “Which commandment is the most important of all?” (Mark 12:28). 

