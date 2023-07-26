The scribe was rather impressed. He had just witnessed the son of a Galilean carpenter deftly maneuver out of a series of sophisticated traps laid for him by the leaders of his day. Jesus of Nazareth had surprising insight and composure under fire. And knew his law. So perhaps out of equal parts curiosity and professional protection of his own turf as a law expert, the scribe asked Jesus, “Which commandment is the most important of all?” (Mark 12:28).
The thing with Jesus is that he is sometimes hard to nail down. He’s unpredictable and unsettling. People ask him questions in the Gospels, and he often answers a bit vexingly with a question. Or he answers a seemingly different question entirely. Maybe it’s because he knows his interrogators aren’t looking for dialogue but just trying to trap him in his words. Maybe he knows they’re less interested in his answer per se and more in if he agrees with what they’re already committed to. In any case, you cannot get the right answers from the wrong questions. When the scribe asks about the most important command, Jesus answers: “The greatest command is to love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength. And the second command is this: You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” When asked about one most important command, Jesus spotlights two.
The right question cannot divorce life before God from life with our neighbor. The two are cleaved together, and what God has joined together must not be torn asunder. Love for the unseen God is manifested chiefly by love for the neighbor we see—not only the neighbor we’re comfortable around; not only the neighbor who agrees with our positions on the “big issues”; not only the neighbor we choose to pay attention to; not only the neighbor whom we think deserves it; but simply any neighbor whom we see, whom God has set right in front of our faces. “He who does not love his brother whom he has seen,” 1 John 4:20 says, “cannot love God whom he has not seen.” People often say something to the effect of, “Oh I love God ‘in my heart’; but I certainly don’t need to spend time with others, to give my attention to those I don’t like, to go to church and be hassled by the difficult people there.” Such ones are likely better practiced at loving the images they’ve formed in their minds than the one true God for who he really is. For they refuse to love, to care for, to give their attentiveness to, and to share life with the one divinely appointed image of God set right before their faces.
Of course, none of us loves as we ought. None of us loves our neighbor as we ought, which is but a fruit of hearts that love not God but idols. To love aright, we need the one who both directed us to the right question, and who is himself, in his very embodied flesh and life, the full answer in truth. Through repentance and faith in Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified in our place and raised from the dead for our life, we can know forgiveness of sin, reconciliation with God and reconciliation with one another, and newness of life through the power of the Holy Spirit who empowers us for a wondrous thing—namely, a life of love to God and neighbor.
Dan Brendsel, Pastor, First Presbyterian Church of Hinckley
