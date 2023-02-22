Spotlight on Faith Pastor Dan Brendsel

Today I bought a new shovel to gear up for the arrival of fifteen inches of snow in the forecast. One of my favorite definitions of the word “futility” involves shoveling: futility is doing grueling work (shoveling snow) that, other things considered, is unnecessary and pointless (the snow will melt on its own if we could just wait things out). I bought a shovel, in other words, in preparation for an exercise in futility. 

