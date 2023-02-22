Today I bought a new shovel to gear up for the arrival of fifteen inches of snow in the forecast. One of my favorite definitions of the word “futility” involves shoveling: futility is doing grueling work (shoveling snow) that, other things considered, is unnecessary and pointless (the snow will melt on its own if we could just wait things out). I bought a shovel, in other words, in preparation for an exercise in futility.
Life is overfull of futility. Too often our jobs and responsibilities seem futile. Too many of our dreams end fruitless and barren. Too much of knowledge fails us or proves false. Too numerous of our companions disappoint or betray us. Too frequently our grueling labor leads not to enhancement of life but to the crushing of our bodies and the shortening of our days. And all our days inevitably end up in the same place, the grave, which cannot but make everything seem, finally, pointless.
Death, that most democratic of things, is the shadow standing over everyone making everything seem futile. The most companioned person will die. The strong will in the end die like everyone else. Death overtakes the wicked and the upright alike. We will expire and can do nothing to prevent fools from squandering what we amass in life. And however wise or knowledgeable or “well informed” we are, we cannot stay the hand of the Grim Reaper. No wonder the book of Ecclesiastes cries out, “Vanity of vanities! All is vanity!” How could we think that a life ending in the finality of death is anything other than a life lived in vain?
But then again, what if news arrived that death had been defeated? This aspiration is, of course, what drives the god Science. The god Science seeks with all its might (and with the billions of dollars its worshipers offer it) to defeat or at least delay death. However, news of some concrete defeat of death is not, and could not be, proclaimed by the god Science.
In contrast, the gospel of Jesus Christ, the good news, is that God in Christ has defeated death. Actually, Christ Jesus first defeated the source of all our death—namely, sin and the just curse it incurs—and in the most shocking of ways, by himself submitting to dying on a cross. Then Jesus defeated death itself, by rising from the dead on the third day to indestructible resurrection life. This happened. It’s a newsworthy event of history, which took place outside the city of Jerusalem during the first-century Roman governorship of Pontius Pilate.
All this is surely amazing news. But what makes it good news? It’s that this was God’s way of rescuing us from futility. For all who believe this good news and entrust their lives fully to the living Lord and Savior Jesus, there can be freedom from sin and the curse, the source of our futility. There can be hope beyond death, which otherwise casts the shadow of futility over all our lives, for the same fate of Jesus is promised to all who trust in him: indestructible resurrection life. And there can be, even now, a life lived not pointlessly going through the motions, but purposefully loving our neighbor and bringing glory to God. As we begin Lent, with the Easter good news celebration right around the corner, let us to turn to Christ in faith, so that we may be “steadfast,” as St. Paul declares, “always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain” (1 Cor 15:58).
Dan Brendsel Pastor, First Presbyterian Church of Hinckley
