The other evening, my wife and I watched a nice movie called “The Perfect Gift.” In one scene, a teacher asks the class a question, “What is Christmas?” One student, a rather cynical teenager, replied to the teacher’s question with a rather humorous response, “An uptick in retail sales.”
While we may consider the response amusing the truth is that the Christmas season has become a driving force in retail sales. According to the National Retail Federation over the past five years, retail sales has averaged almost nineteen percent of annual retail sales. This year’s holiday sales are expected to be between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion, a truly staggering sum.
Yet, for all the money that will be spent, the perfect gift, is one that costs you nothing. For the cost has already been paid by someone else.
What is this gift you ask?
It’s the wonderful gift of Salvation.
In the Book of Ephesians, the Apostle Paul wrote this to the early Christians in Ephesus; “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing it is the gift of God…” (Ephesians 2:8,9)
We sometimes struggle trying to figure out exactly what gift to give our loved ones. Yet, God, in his omniscience knows exactly what to get us. For he knows us better than we know ourselves, and he knows our greatest need.
It matters not if you are young or old, male or female, the gift of salvation is a gift that is meant for all of mankind.
In the Gospel of Luke, we find the story of the angels bringing news of the birth of a child, a very special child, born in the City of Bethlehem. This news isn’t just for the shepherds for the angel states, “I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people.”
“All”
No one that seeks after him who was born in Bethlehem those many years ago will be turned away. The gift is for “all”.
This Christmas if you haven’t opened the gift of Salvation, I would encourage you to do so without delay.
May God bless you and your family during this very joyous Christmas Season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.