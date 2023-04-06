Every year, in the middle of March, we have attended the Minnesota State High School League’s boys’ state basketball tournament in Minneapolis since the late 1970’s. This year was no different. We had a great time. Both our sons, Paul and Dan, met us at the games, with some of our grandkids. Luciana played the drums (buckets) with a street beggar. We shared stories and a meal at Kiernan’s Irish Pub. It has always been a fun, family event. I get out of the tax office for a couple of days of relaxation.
The crowds were sparse on Friday at the Target Center when the smaller schools played their semi-finals. Between games, I went out on the concourse and saw our grandson, Sam, who said, “Grandma what are you doing out here by herself.” I thought, well why wouldn’t I be?
In the evening on Saturday, the AAA and AAAA schools played their championship games. Park Center of Brooklyn Park and Wayzata were playing for the championship. The Target Center filled up. The ushers were not letting anymore kids in and were sending them to the upper level seating. At halftime, I went out to the concourse to find a bathroom. The crowd out there was big and they were walking quickly. The Park Center and Wayzata students were walking around in big groups. I use a cane, especially in crowds, and twice it was kicked by Park Center students. The kids were just not paying attention where they were going.
When I came out of the bathroom, the crowd was moving
quickly, but I got through to walk back to my seat.
Then a fight broke out. Someone yelled gun. The entire crowd switched directions, running, knocking me down, and jumping over me. I was getting trampled by a big group of Brooklyn Park kids. There was complete chaos. Parents were running around looking for their kids.
Meghan Potter, the Director of Activities at Wayzata, was at my side in seconds. She and another man, along with a Park Center student, got me up. Potter walked with me to a concession stand, that had closed their garage doors because “gun” was yelled. A man grabbed me and said “I’m a Marine, I’ll protect you.” A Somali man found me a chair.
When the crowd heard gun, they dropped their beverages and ice cream and ran. The floor was extremely slippery. My husband, Pat, was worried where I was and went to look for me, ending up on ground also, because of the spills.
Police, with big rifles drawn, marched in to secure the scene. They shut down the escalators and skywalk to contain the crowd. Pat and I connected and security took us to the elevator and to the front door. Outside the Target Center, all the roads were closed down; television cameras were everywhere; girls were wrestling, pushing and pulling hair, out on the sidewalk; and 15 squad cars were scattered on the street.
Pat got the car out of the parking lot and security told him to go down the one-way street the wrong way to pick me up. The police got me into the car and said I needed to go to the ER. I thought I had broken my foot, but the ER doctor said it was torn ligaments (which takes longer to heal, especially when you are 76). I’m on crutches. There was no gun found. Next time, I will ask for a security guard to go with me, to clear the crowd.
Other than all this, it was a great tournament with lots of close games and a couple overtime games. Wayzata ended up beating Park Center in overtime. We have been attending these games, every year, even if it meant hauling our very young grandkids along with, in the infant seats and strollers.
I was glad to come back to Sandstone. When we moved here in 1969, my mom called from North Dakota and wanted to know how I liked Sandstone. I said, we don’t have a stop light, I haven’t seen a nun (we had 13 years of Catholic education) and there isn’t a dry-cleaners (I had made all these wool dress suits). Sandstone still doesn’t have a stop light and little did I know that I would never need to wear my wool suits. I appreciate our quiet, small town and was happy to be back in Sandstone.
mary ellen dewey is a writer and contributing columnist for Northstar Media.
