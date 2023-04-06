Guest Column Mary Ellen Dewey

Every year, in the middle of March, we have attended the Minnesota State High School League’s boys’ state basketball tournament in Minneapolis since the late 1970’s. This year was no different. We had a great time. Both our sons, Paul and Dan, met us at the games, with some of our grandkids. Luciana played the drums (buckets) with a street beggar. We shared stories and a meal at Kiernan’s Irish Pub. It has always been a fun, family event. I get out of the tax office for a couple of days of relaxation.   

