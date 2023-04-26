How often do you feel like you are interrupted when you speak? Lots? Not so much? Okay, how often are YOU the one interrupting? What is so hard about listening? It’s not that hard of a thing to do. When we do listen, we can enjoy the pleasantness of communication and fellowship without confusion. Why then, is it soooo hard to listen, even after we see the benefits of listening?
It’s because of our selfish, sinful human nature that we are often overcome by the urge to be the center of attention and have everyone listening “on the edge of their seats” to everything that we have to say. Even if we don’t say it out loud, many folks think it, and many struggle with this daily or even hourly.
This wouldn’t be a problem if we could all listen as well as we talk. Sadly though, we usually get upset or worse when we get “cut-off” in mid-sentence without finishing what we were trying to say. God doesn’t want His children to treat each other this way and He knows that we’re powerless to help ourselves.
You might have heard the saying “If you’re talking, you’re not listening.” Or maybe when you were younger, it sounded something like “close your mouth and open your ears.”
In fact, in the Book of James, God speaks to us through His servant James in chapter 1, telling us to be “quick to hear and slow to speak” (emphasis added). Through His servants, and especially His Son, Jesus the Christ, God gives us the encouragement and strength to become better listeners.
How, you might be asking? Glad you asked. When a person becomes a believing Christian, he or she becomes a child of God. When a person is a child of God, he or she is given strength of the Holy Spirit that helps each child of God become an ‘improved’ person. A “better” person. And that Holy Spirit is freely given to believers from God and through His Son, Jesus the Christ.
Through God’s love for us, shown by the sacrificing of His Son Jesus to save us, we now have the gracious opportunity to become better human creatures. The person it has an effect on does not know that it’s happening and sometimes only those that are closest to that person can see that the person is changing for the better. And as we become better people, the better listeners we become.
Not only does God give us the encouragement, He also gives us the best reason to listen better. Being able to read and hear God’s written Word. Listening is very critical when we are hearing the Word of God.
Hear what Apostle Paul shares with us from Romans 10:17, “So faith comes from hearing, and hearing through the Word of Christ.”
Did you hear that? Your faith in God and what His Son, Jesus the Christ has done for you is actually influenced by your unearned gift of listening. Now that’s a good reason to listen up.
