Greetings everyone. If you are ever inclined to see how short a week can feel, go to Las Vegas, Nevada for a two night stay. Gary and Maxine Meyer went to Vegas last Monday morning with Janet Halonen and returned on Wednesday evening. Believe me when I say, two nights is enough in Vegas. We had fun, but this time of year there is so much to get done back home.
While in Las Vegas, I made a quick birthday greeting call to Dennis Mecl, Apple Valley, who turned-ah, maybe I’ll not reveal that anymore. Lets just say we agreed we both feel like we are in our 50’s. Happy birthday, Dennis.
When we returned from our quick trip to Vegas the snow had mostly receded enough to begin repairing our pasture fences.
I pointing out all the holes in our pasture. The danger for our mini-horse stepping in them and breaking a leg is very real. So as I spotted them, I marked them with a red flag on a six inch plastic stick. When Gary returned I explained the problem and we headed to the first flag. Flag number 1 was gone, I looked at hole number two, and the brave little rodent I met earlier was already there, pulled the flag out, and was chewing on the stick.
I have to add, this ground squirrel didn’t scare. When I started to lecture the rodent about his being naughty, he turned away, as if to say “talk to the tail.” Then the rascal squirrel circled us at top speed before heading across the road. I had a sick feeling he went for recruits.
That wasn’t my only wildlife experience while fixing fences. Suddenly all the dead grass seemed to be rolling. I thought my eyeglasses were going goofy so I stopped to focus. Suddenly I realized I was watching at least four garter snakes, slithering under the dead grasses left from last year. Their proper name is “genus Thamnophis” just in case you were curious.
Our Fourth of July event here in Finlayson still has openings for volunteers for: Cheese Curds, Bingo, Information Booth, Beer Garden, Fireworks, Bounce House, parade and 5K. This year’s Grand Marshals will be the Finlayson Elementary School Teachers and Staff. Finlayson Elementary is a national award winning school.
See the Community Club on Facebook at “Finlaysoncommclub” or send emails to FinlaysonCommunityClub@gmail. Their next meeting will be May 8, at 5 p.m. in town at the Community Center.
