Warm January to be followed by cold February

When I was going to meteorology school thirty years ago, one of my mentors was Craig Sanders, who was then, chief meteorologist of National Weather Service Duluth. He’s since retired, but still keeps his hand in the weather world. He compiled for us the stats of 2022. The departures from normal for the months break down like this: January -6.5, February -9.5, March -2.9, April -5.7, May +0.6, June +0.9, July -0.2, August 0.0, September +1.4, October +2.1, November +0.7 and December -3.1 degrees. That brings the annual average to 1.85 degrees below normal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.