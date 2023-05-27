Question: Now that the weather is nicer you see a lot of SUVs driving without their doors on the vehicle. Without the front doors they also don’t have side mirrors. Is it legal to drive without having side mirrors on a vehicle?
Answer: You can drive a motor vehicle without doors in Minnesota. If the door removal also takes the side-view mirrors off you will need to have a rear view mirror. If you are pulling a trailer or the view directly behind your vehicle is obstructed or restricted you would need to have a side view mirror in addition.
We are coming upon the 100 most-traveled days (Memorial Weekend through Labor Day Weekend) on Minnesota roads. But all that extra vehicle travel can lead to more crashes and more deaths. Summer should be fun, not tragic. Every time you get in a vehicle make smart choices. Sharing the road is a calculated risk. When we all do our part to follow the rules, we all have a better chance of staying safe.
Assume that not everyone shares your dedication to safety. The more you know, the better equipped you’ll be to react quickly in a situation. There are no guarantees. But if we all do our part to Drive Smart, we will all be better off.
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).
