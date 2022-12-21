Sup’t Update Stefanie Youngberg

I can’t believe how difficult a decision it is to figure out if school should move to a snow day, E-learning day, or a late start day. I thought I would share a little of the process. I am not sure that I have ever watched the weather so closely or had so many hours of conversation about the weather. I thought weather was just something to talk about when there wasn’t anything else, for me, that was far from the case last week.

