I can’t believe how difficult a decision it is to figure out if school should move to a snow day, E-learning day, or a late start day. I thought I would share a little of the process. I am not sure that I have ever watched the weather so closely or had so many hours of conversation about the weather. I thought weather was just something to talk about when there wasn’t anything else, for me, that was far from the case last week.
Driving hundreds of miles in a snowstorm to see what the roads are like, isn’t all that fun. With the help of Frank Moyer, getting updates from staff, talking to plow drivers, and getting input from local electric company workers, we had a pretty good idea of the conditions throughout the week. We made sure that we had the most complete picture of the road conditions possible.
Armed with the forecast, the visible weather conditions, and being out driving the roads lead to hours of conversations with other area superintendents. We communicated throughout the storm to see what each other’s districts were going to do in response to the snow and ice.
In the end, East Central had two E-learning days and a two hour late start. Now, the purpose of an E-learning day is to provide access to quality materials to the students via the internet or through a bingo activity sheet for the younger kids. Due to widespread lack of power, cell service and internet. Added a challenge to the remote learning process. Still, with all the challenges, we did have many students get work done, on top of the learning and playing that normally occurs during our days as humans!
