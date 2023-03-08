When I got up the other day I made my coffee, sat down and turned on the television. I usually start with the news. But this morning a network oldie was on. I soon realized I was critiquing as a woman of 2023. The show was called “Bachelor Father” where this handsome bachelor was teaching his teenage daughter about being a “modern woman.” Seeing the “training” she got in early 1960s had my hair standing up and I wasn’t back-coming.
I immediately texted a close friend saying, “My gosh, we were brain washed on television as pre-teens.” She answered, “You got that right!” I couldn’t take my eyes off the show for another 15 minutes. Thinking back, “Was I being fashionable wearing dresses to school, bare legs in freezing temperatures?” Women didn’t wear slacks.
After a few minutes more, I understood why those city-life shows never connected to my life. Women didn’t work; someone was hired to clean. Women were always fashionable, and men helped women put on their fur shall wrap. I always wondered, “What good was a fur shall? It didn’t even look warm.”
I lived in the country, in a log cabin store my mother worked before I got up, and after I went to bed, raising us children in the back of a store was not glamorous. However, as a child, we were free to do as we wished if we weren’t busy. Being the oldest, I often helped finish the cooking if the store got busy, standing on a chair at the stove, helping with dusting (and boy did we get dust from those dirt roads out front). When I was tall enough, hang clothes outside to dry, pull them off before it rained, do ironing, folding or doing the dishes in the sink. But, we were free to play otherwise.
My folks never got a day off, and they didn’t bring anyone home for cocktails before going to the theatre. So those Bachelor Father and folks didn’t look close to our real life but I loved watching.
Occasionally my folks did made it to dances that kind of related to television shows. But at our house, the men sometimes spontaneously gathered in the backroom, tipping one or two, and laughing so hard. No one served cocktails and I wonder what was so funny. My mom had fun when the women from Finlayson came over, some family, some friends. They gathered to work, laughing at who knows what. Not one cocktail was served, in fact they mixed cake batter from scratch (no box cakes then), baked, then decorated cakes for weddings, birthdays and anniversaries.
Mom occasionally ordered newfangled (yes, that is really a word) decorating tools that made frosting flowers and drew writing lines with a press. I loved helping get rid of the failures-and as the women got better, the less I liked the press. Then there was mom’s years of learning Bohemian pastry baking. That’s where I appreciated the, “Try, try, again” learning curve. (Some yummy failures occurred during that phase, too.)
Bachelor Father brought back those memories of the real world as it was for me. I hope I didn’t bore you. This past week more snow to remove. We have a tire on our plow that insists of going down when it stands for a few days. Then Gary told me that wasn’t the worst, the brakes are failing on the plow truck. He’s been aiming for snow banks. No, that wasn’t good news, but to be positive, we do have plenty of tall snow banks. There is always something to fix around our place.
I hear warmer weather is in the future. I’m thinking Gary will want to wait and see if it warms up enough to melt that last three inches we got (cough). By the way, we have had dozens of doctor appointments over the winter (OK, it only seemed like dozens) for Gary, but all have come to a conclusion with good news. So, weather permitting, he will be back playing cribbage and torturing the regulars. Have a great week.
Maxine Meyer Is a columnist for the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 612-590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com.
