Finlayson News Maxine Meyer

When I got up the other day I made my coffee, sat down and turned on the television. I usually start with the news. But this morning a network oldie was on. I soon realized I was critiquing as a woman of 2023. The show was called “Bachelor Father” where this handsome bachelor was teaching his teenage daughter about being a “modern woman.” Seeing the “training” she got in early 1960s had my hair standing up and I wasn’t back-coming.

