Do you like watching those court TV type shows? You know the ones I’m talking about, where it seems like there’s just a bit too much drama and you can’t help but think you should watch something else, yet you cannot tear yourself away and keep thinking ‘just a couple more minutes?’
What is so fascinating about those shows? Is it because we like to see who’ll win? Is it because we like to determine for ourselves what’s going on? Is it because we like the ‘legal-ese’ lingo so often used? Maybe you like to take a lawyer approach or perhaps you imagine yourself on a jury and try to sort through the testimony for the truth. Court-style TV programs are interesting and have many parts to make them interesting, but the most interesting part is when the witness gives his or her testimony.
Every kind of court show has witnesses and there are many kinds of witnesses. Whether the witnesses are for the defense or prosecution, or they are the one suing or the one trying not to get sued, there are always witnesses, even witnesses that are not human creatures. DNA is a witness and fingerprints are witnesses. You get the idea.
So, what kind of witness are you? Hang on. Relax. Not saying that you have been or are some kind of witness in a court trial. I’m asking you how your witness testimony is when not in court. You did hear that right. How good of a witness are you when you’re not in court? Seems kind of weird right? It’s really not.
God’s children are called to be witnesses all the time. Every believer is to be a witness for the Gospel of Good News that is Jesus the Christ. God commanded His children to Go, baptize, and teach in Matthew 28:19-20 and if we are going to follow God’s command then we need to witness to others!
You might be thinking God didn’t gift me with skills like a pastor or a teacher, I just can’t be a good witness. Moses thought that he wouldn’t be good enough for the children of Israel to follow and God supplied the strength to Moses right up until the day he died.
Scripture tells us that Moses’ strength and eyesight stayed strong. God will provide the strength and the words for us to witness to others. You don’t need to have the ‘perfect words’ to witness, people will see your witness as a Christian when you do things that joyfully serve others.
Not your thing to start conversations? Witnessing can be as easy as wearing a t-shirt the gives God glory or recognizes Jesus as our Savior. And wearing a t-shirt that witnesses often has a perk! Someone may tell you that they like their t-shirt and you can have a great conversation with a brother or sister in Christ! Or even better yet, someone may ask what your t-shirt is about, and when that happens, you have a perfect conversation opening!
Now and then, ask yourself, ‘how’s my witnessing?’ and possibly even find that live witnessing is even more interesting and exciting that watching court TV!
MIKE METZLER is the pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hinckley, Minn. He can be reached at 320-384-6267
