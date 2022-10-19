More than 400,000 deer hunters are preparing for the firearms deer season that opens Saturday, Nov. 5. The season offers opportunities to spend time outdoors with friends and family, find adventure and put venison in the freezer.
Deer hunting is the primary tool used to manage deer populations, and hunters help keep deer numbers in line with population goals across the state. Managing deer populations contributes to the overall health of Minnesota’s landscapes, natural systems and economy.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ wildlife managers report good opportunities to harvest deer in most areas. Hunters need to know the boundaries of the deer permit areas and any chronic wasting disease regulations that apply where they hunt.
Detailed information about each permit area and CWD area can be found on the DNR’s interactive deer map (mndnr.gov/Hunting/Deer/Map.html). Hunters are encouraged to use the DNR’s make a plan tool online (mndnr.gov/DeerHunt) to find comprehensive hunting and CWD information to consider before going afield.
Northeast deer report
Winter 2021-22 weather was moderate or severe (mndnr.gov/Mammals/Deer/Management/WSI.html) with deep snow over most deer permit areas in the northeast region. During severe winters, thermal cover and forage availability become more important. In deep snow, deer have more difficulty moving around and become more susceptible to predation.
Many northern permit areas are still struggling to recover deer numbers. As a result, many areas will again have lower antlerless permit offerings or will be bucks only. This will give local deer populations the chance to grow in areas where their numbers are below the established, publicly vetted population goals. The DNR will be reviewing deer population goals (mndnr.gov/Mammals/Deer/Management/Population.html) this winter for DPAs in the East Central Uplands goal block covering the southern portion of the northeast region.
The best harvest opportunities will be in the southern portion of the northeast region, where deer numbers are higher and not affected by winter weather to the same extent as the more northern permit areas. The highest deer numbers are expected in areas of mixed habitat of open fields and forest. Current dry conditions will provide good access for hunters. CWD management zones in the region will provide additional harvest opportunities. Hunters are encouraged to make a plan (mndnr.gov/DeerHunt) and must follow CWD sampling requirements and carcass movement restrictions in their DPA.
In the northeast region, three interrelated factors have the most impact on the deer population: forest habitat quality, winter severity and predation. Forest cover, food availability and predator numbers, as well as hunting pressure, vary across the landscape and can make a big difference on local deer populations. Differences in seasonal weather and deer survival, especially over winter, greatly affect local deer numbers. Scouting for local pockets of deer will improve hunter success.
