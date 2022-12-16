Naturally
There are no ordinary moments.
I marveled at a starry sky. Marissa Meyer wrote, “I’m still thanking all the stars, one by one.”
As I thanked as many stars as I could, I recalled the words of James Thurber, “There are two kinds of light—the glow that illuminates, and the glare that obscures.”
The sky illuminates and is immense, but so is a square foot of my yard.
The next morning, firmly in the spirit of the season, I forgave those squirrels who trespass against us.
Christmas gifts
What do you give a nature lover other than your undying appreciation? Here are a few other welcome gifts.
The birds come already wrapped. Share your love of them with another.
The Audubon Bird Guide app and the Merlin Bird ID app (from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology) are free and come in handy on a cellphone (a field guide in your pocket) or tablet. Check your storage space available before downloading them. The Audubon app offers detailed descriptions for over 800 birds, 2,300+ bird songs and 3,500+ high-quality color photos. There is a search function for identifying a bird by song type or pattern, wing shape, time of year, by state, locomotion and more. There are up-to-date range maps with wintering maps for many migrating birds. The Merlin app allows you to answer three simple questions about a bird you are trying to identify and Merlin gives you a list of possible matches. It has a sound ID that listens to the birds around you and shows real-time suggestions for what is singing. You can compare your recordings to the songs and calls in Merlin to confirm what you’ve heard. If you take a photo of a bird or pull one from your camera roll, Merlin’s photo ID offers you a short list of potential matches. The photo ID works offline, so you can identify birds in the photos no matter where you are. Merlin has the capability of building a digital scrapbook of your birding memories with Save My Bird. Tap “This is my bird!” each time you identify a bird and Merlin adds it to your growing life list. Many other wonderful field guide apps require payment.
Warm socks, warm gloves or mittens, cap (I’ve found that the dorkier a hat looks, the warmer it is). Flip-top mittens allow the wearer to fold back the mitten to reveal fingerless gloves. Vests. I love the arm freedom they provide.
Books. I enjoy the tactile sensation of paper field guides and they are all excellent. I prefer painted birds over photos and guides covering more than a single state. A small book showing only the birds of one state is good for those who do their birding from the kitchen window or at a feeder. I advise you to look at field guides in a bookstore before deciding on which one fits.
A Leatherman, ice cleats, trekking or hiking poles, snowshoes, a dependable travel mug, a pocket-sized notebook and a back, day or fanny pack. Binoculars are wonderful gifts but are easier to buy for a child than for an adult. You’ll want to get a gift receipt or be accompanied by the adult gift recipient at the time of purchase.
Membership in a local Audubon or bird club, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology or the American Birding Association. State park sticker, feeders, birdseed or a subscription to BWD magazine (a birding publication).
Al Batt Al Batt of Hartland, Minnesota is a writer, speaker, storyteller and humorist. He is a columnist for “Bird Watcher’s Digest” and “Watching Backyard Birds,” and writes for a number of magazines and books. Al speaks to anyone who will listen. His mother thinks he’s a big deal. For more information visit www.albatt.com.
