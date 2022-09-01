Pastor Brenda Wicklung

The summer is almost gone and fall is on the way. The summer always appears to fly by and this one is no different. The busy times of life have been swishing by and I do not know about you, but it is hard to take time for family, friends and ourselves without wondering when and where it will happen. Life is so busy. Many times we feel we do not have time for anything, let alone prayer. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.