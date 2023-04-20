Greetings folks. A sample of summer days in the second week of April was just awesome. And seeing the tons of snow finally melting during that heat wave, even better. The surprise puddles were popping up every morning, but I never complained. Hope you folks didn’t have any flooding.
I had a fashion-first last week. Thursday was so nice and warm that I dug out a pair of Bermuda shorts. When it came time to head into the barn-I accessorized my wardrobe with my water proof, deep snow inspired winter boots. It was, as they say, a “fashion forward” move. I bet the fashion magazines will be all over that look next year.
My inspiration for such a fashion forward look was the direct result of an ice ridge from the plow and the moat that formed on the inside of the ridge right across the front of the barn door. That first snow storm last December was very wet and when it froze it became an ice wall about 2 feet high, and each snow storm just kept adding more and more.
As the weather warmed up, the ridge began to melt. That formed a puddle between the ridge and the barn wall, which quickly became a 4 inch deep moat in front of the door. When temperatures dropped overnight, the door froze into the moat at the bottom. So not only did I develop climbing on ice skills, I perfected my ice chopping skills, and last Thursday I learned how to shovel water. All in just a matter of a couple days. You can’t beat living on a ranch, you never need any exercise equipment.
Well last week was a great break from ice and snow, and not only did the moat drain, the ridge melted and I was able to safely enter the barn. Not all of us dreaded that icy ridge, our 100 pound German Shepherd practiced hurdle jumping over that ridge and never once slammed into the door. I was truly envious. After each landing he would look back at me with literally a smile. That was until he landed a spectacular jump right in the very melted 4 inches of ice-water. It would have made a cool video in slow motion but I didn’t think to get out my camera-I was just standing there enjoying the moment. In fact, I think I was the only one smiling.
Early Friday morning when I looked outside I spotted King standing smack dab in the middle of our still melting last two inches of snow covered pasture. You couldn’t miss seeing the big black and white horse just staring at the barn. When I looked for his mini-side kick, I realized the Queen wasn’t even outside. A quick check on the camera and noted she was hiding behind a bale of hay inside the barn.
King seemed to be making a statement to his stubborn Queen. After making my coffee I rechecked the two horses. King, was still standing in the middle of the north pasture and still facing the barn. The mini was now slowly walking out of the barn and very uncomfortable about walking over to him. By this time I realized King had been illustrating to her the snow was no longer deep, it didn’t even cover his hooves.
Only a few days earlier the Queen made a misstep and fell off the raised walk to the turnout shed. She was suddenly in snow way up to her mid-chest and she quickly back paddled and got back up on the trail. This day King was showing her the snow wasn’t deep, it was safe for her to walk now. She eventually got up the courage, and trust, and she began to make her way to the fenceline and slowly walk in King’s direction. He moved to the same edge and waited for her.
Once she reached King, he apparently thought his job was done and he went straight back to the barn. She wasn’t going to be left behind and quickly turned around and caught up. King’s mission was accomplished. By Friday afternoon she was following him on the flat field all the way to the back corner.
Last Sunday was hopefully winter’s last gasp and snow fell for hours. I wondered how the Queen would handle her fear. I kept watch and by 2:30 p.m. on Sunday there was still no sign of either horse. Another look at my camera and there was the Queen, standing behind the big bale of hay, and King was right next to her. I’m thinking he will test the snow depth when he’s ready and this whole episode will repeat. A caretaker’s job is never done.
I want to give a shout-out to our readers Wally and Barb Carr of the metro area. I met them in Danbury, Wisconsin last week. They tell me they read about the adventures of King, Prince and now the Queen. Many thanks for reading folks, I’m glad you enjoy their stories.
Finlayson-Giese Sportsmen Club member, George Slama, called to let us know that those who signed up by April 17 for Gun Safety Class, will be starting the first class on April 24 at the Sportsman Club, on Norway Spruce Road. All classes must be attended, bring a notebook and pencil/pen on April 24, 26, 28, May 1, and May 5. May 6 will be the field day, at 9 a.m.
Also, this year’s Spring Trap Shooting at the Sportsmen Club, continues to be a big success with almost 60 folks in attendance. They meet on Sundays at the Clubhouse located on Norway Spruce Road.
Maxine Meyer Is a columnist for the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 612-590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com.
