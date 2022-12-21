Yuletide Blessings: The story and traditions of the winter solstice

Dec. 21 may seem like a regular date to most people, just another day before Christmas, but for some, this date marks the return of the sun and the midwinter solstice; Yule.
Yule is a pagan festival that celebrates the return of the sun as the days begin to grow longer. These festivities, which involved drinking and consummation of either cow or pig, would last up to 12 days–sparking the tradition in Christianity as the 12 days of Christmas.
This solstice is one of the oldest winter solstice festivals. It is filled with themes of light, fire, and feasting. Yule’s roots grow from ancient Norse traditions and Scandinavia. Jol, the Norse name for Yule, is associated with the god Odin who donned the name Jolnir during the solstice.
In Celtic traditions, the story of the Holly and Oak King is told and explored during Yuletide. This story depicts the everlasting battle between the Oak King (personification of summer) and the Holly King (winter). As the Wheel of the Year, the term for the seasons changing in Paganism, turns, the two kings fight each other for supremacy. As the winter solstice draws near, the Oak King defeats the Holly King, making the return of summer and light. The Oak King reigns over the summer holidays–formally known as Sabbats in Paganism, until the summer solstice, or Beltane. The Holly King rises and defeats the Oak King, bringing with them the darker half of the year and the winter chills. This everlasting fight continues as the Wheel of the Year continues to turn. Similarly, the Holly King and Oak King are often seen as dual sides of the Horned God in Wiccan traditions.
Yule is the rebirth of the sun, the Oak King. On this day, the light is reborn, but we still pay homage to the Holly King, by decking our halls with boughs of holly, and honoring the great King of winter.
This story is also seen within the Greek Pantheon. The goddess Persephone has begun her ascent from the Underworld, leaving Hades behind until the Wheel of the Year turns towards winter once again.
The Holly and Oak Kings are often portrayed in familiar ways. The Holly King appears as a more woodsy Santa Claus, dressing in reds, wearing sprigs of holly and is depicted driving a team of eight stags. The Oak King is portrayed as a fertility god, and appears as the Green Man, or lord of the forest, bringing with him seeds of life.
Yule has many unique stories and traditions, but some are more common than others.
Yule Log
The Yule log is the most commonly known tradition of this Sabbat. An evergreen tree would be selected from the forest and donned the Yule Tree–this later sparks the Christmas Tree tradition. The end of the tree would be placed in the fire inside a family’s home and burned for 12 days and 12 nights, keeping the family warm during the colder nights. Nowadays, many modern pagans light candles on their Yule log candle holders and keep the candles burning on their altars (sacred spaces for their personal endeavors or prayers). A more family friendly tradition is to bake a Yule Log cake (often a chocolate cake in the shape of a log).
Feasting
In Norse traditions, Yule is associated as a day of the dead for in the times, this was when many cows, pigs, and other large animals were slaughtered for their meat. While it’s much easier to find your food nowadays, the tradition of having a family feast and getting together still reigns as the number one way to celebrate any Sabbat or tradition. Some popular Yule feasts are simmer pots–pots of oranges, apples, dried fruit, and herbs that are left to boil on the stove and fill the area with warm and fragrant smells. Leave this boiling while you prepare your Yule log cake, your turkey or ham, and play some traditional Yule music. Carol of the Bells is a song with Pagan roots originating in Scandinavia as a song called Little Swallow.
Gift giving
Yes, this does seem more like a Christmas day activity, but Yule is a great time to give homemade gifts! Homemade gifts are often full of love and creativity and when gifted to someone, they feel special and appreciated. Gift giving is a fun tradition no matter the holiday.
Cleaning or decluttering
We all know that New Years is just around the corner, but Yule is a great time to start those resolutions. As the Oak King takes over, the Holly King implores us to shed our old habits and begin anew with the new sun, in the new year. Cleaning and decluttering your space during Yule brings new energy and clear minds into the new year. It’s a great way to get some cleaning done before the friends and family come over too.
Arts and crafts
Creating homemade decorations, baking, cooking, coloring, anything homemade, is a wonderful way to get the whole family involved during Yule. Making evergreen wreaths with dried orange slices to hang on the door is a way to keep negativity out and bring good energy in when the door opens. Oranges are a significant fruit during Yule for it brings good luck and health to those who enjoy the flavor and use the dried skins for crafts. Making Yule Goats–the Yule Goat is a symbol of the god Thor and is often made with straw and twine. They are fun decorations for the Yule tree (not the one that’s burning in the fire).
Decorate the Yule Tree
Yes, this tree! The tree that everyone loves to decorate. Everyone in the family can partake in this tradition of setting up and decorating the tree with their memorable decorations, or the new ones that were bought.
These are just some of the traditions, stories, and symbols of Yule. There is more to explore and learn and to celebrate as the wheel turns to the light and sun is reborn again.
However you celebrate Yule, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and anything in between, Happy Holidays.
