Beginning anew

Greetings! I wanted to introduce myself. My name is Sierra Kingen, and I have taken on the wonderful role as editor for the North Pine County News.
Jennifer Yocum-Stans has written her final word, and packaged her final page after 12 years in the business. As she steps out, I am excited to step in and bring new ideas to the North Pine County News.
One thing I want to make clear before anything else, is that this is a community paper. This is not just my paper, or just North Star Media, Inc.’s paper. This is our paper. As editor, I want my readers, and our community to feel at home within the words written on the page. I want my readers to feel like they are getting the most recent news, keeping up-to-date on the in’s and out’s of our North Pine area, and are kept aware of serious press releases and information.
This being said, my goal is to connect with you, our readers. If you have any story ideas, big or small, I encourage you to email me at editor@hinckleynews.com so we can talk. You can call me at the North Pine County News office in Hinckley, you can even stop in and we can have that face-to-face conversation. Come and say hi! I can’t wait to dig into the community and bring unique, interesting, exciting, and informative news to the newspaper.
We’ll talk again soon!
If you have an interest in writing articles and human interest stories, North Pine County News is looking for stringer writers to help keep the community up-to-date with the happenings of North Pine County. Email editor@hinckleynews.com or call 320-384-6188 if interested. Thank you.
Sierra Kingen is the Editor of the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
