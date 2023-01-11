Monday proved to be an interesting day here at the North Pine County News office. It started off like a typical Monday, then around 10:30 a.m., two of the five of us that work in this office thought we smelled gas. None of the others could smell it, so we decided it must not be a thing. About 30 minutes later, we started noticing headaches and nausea among us. When Terry Bullock came in, we asked him if he could smell gas, he immediately said yes.
Next came a call to Minnesota Energy Resources and our publisher. The wonderful lady at MN Energy, advised us to evacuate the building while she put out a call to their dispatch. She entered the call in as a possible gas leak and possible carbon monoxide poisoning. This, she explained, meant they also had to call 911.
Within 5-10 minutes of me hanging up with MN Energy, their technicians arrived. They were closely followed by the Essentia ambulance, Hinckley Fire Department and the Pine County Sheriff’s Department. I was overwhelmed by the response. Those of us who were feeling symptoms were checked out in the ambulance, by some amazing first responders. After we were given the all clear by the EMTs, I headed back towards the office where I met with Hinckley Fire Chief, Elliott Golly.
Between the fire department and the gentlemen from MN Energy, they had checked over everything in the building and could not detect a gas leak or any sign of carbon monoxide, for this we were extremely grateful. Even though we are not sure where the smell was coming from, they did tell us we did the right thing by calling it in.
My main point in writing this column is to thank MN Energy Resources, the Hinckley Fire Department, Essentia Ambulance and the Pine County Sheriff’s Department for their quick response to our situation. I don’t believe any of these groups get the recognition they deserve for what they do for our communities. We are very fortunate to have such amazing resources in our area.
Secondly, if you smell gas, don’t hesitate, call it in. It’s always better to be safe than sorry!
Jennifer Yocum-Stans is the Editor of the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
