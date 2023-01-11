‘Pond’erings Jennifer Yocum-Stans

Monday proved to be an interesting day here at the North Pine County News office. It started off like a typical Monday, then around 10:30 a.m., two of the five of us that work in this office thought we smelled gas. None of the others could smell it, so we decided it must not be a thing. About 30 minutes later, we started noticing headaches and nausea among us. When Terry Bullock came in, we asked him if he could smell gas, he immediately said yes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.