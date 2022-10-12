The past few weeks have been busy around the North Pine County News coverage area. On October 1, the Hinckley Fire Department hosted their annual Hogs and Hoses event, and what a great event it was! As always the food was amazing, as was the music and atmosphere. I know how much fun our family had, so I can only assume others appreciate what the Fire Department put together as much as we did.
This past Saturday was Sandstone’s annual Oktoberfest event. Congratulations to the city of Sandstone and the Park and Rec board for all their hard work to create another amazing community event.
The hard work that goes into these events is helped by volunteers. Without those volunteers things wouldn’t be the same. So I would like to extend a huge THANK YOU to all of the people who work hard to make events like these possible in our communities.
Sample Issues
This week begins our three weeks of “sample issues”. Everyone within the Askov, Hinckley and Sandstone zip codes will be receiving a paper, whether or not they currently subscribe. We do this each spring and fall, so potential readers can get a chance to see what they are missing by not purchasing the local newspaper. If you are reading the North Pine County News for the first time as part of this sample issue, I would encourage you to subscribe. We are offering a special of fourteen months for the price of twelve ($41 per year) for new subscribers. The NPCN covers the Askov, Hinckley, Sandstone and surrounding areas. We cover both East Central and Hinckley-Finlayson school district’s news and sports, as well as area events and much more!
This is also a great opportunity for our advertisers to reach a larger population in the same footprint. Advertising in the North Pine County News is one of the easiest methods for businesses/individuals to reach their customers and is very cost effective per reader. Call Bradi or Tami today to find out how- 320-384-6188.
To our current subscribers and advertisers, I would also like to say thank you! We at the NPCN strive to make a great paper for you each week and we hope you are enjoying it!
Pupdate
Juno, our six month old German Shepherd, just completed her fourth week of puppy kindergarten. This week we worked on recall…getting her to come when called. We are struggling with this. She is like any toddler out there and has the attention span of a gnat. This one could be the death of me!
Jennifer Yocum-Stans is the Editor of the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
