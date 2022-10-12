‘Pond’erings Jennifer Yocum-Stans

The past few weeks have been busy around the North Pine County News coverage area. On October 1, the Hinckley Fire Department hosted their annual Hogs and Hoses event, and what a great event it was! As always the food was amazing, as was the music and atmosphere. I know how much fun our family had, so I can only assume others appreciate what the Fire Department put together as much as we did.

