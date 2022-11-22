‘Pond’erings Jennifer Yocum-Stans

A few years ago, I began having a weird pain in my side, along with some other strange symptoms. I began seeing doctor after doctor trying to figure out what it was. I went to multiple institutions, tried numerous medications all to no end. In early 2021 I met Naomi Koenig. She instantly showed concern for my symptoms and began ordering tests and blood work. 

