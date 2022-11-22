A few years ago, I began having a weird pain in my side, along with some other strange symptoms. I began seeing doctor after doctor trying to figure out what it was. I went to multiple institutions, tried numerous medications all to no end. In early 2021 I met Naomi Koenig. She instantly showed concern for my symptoms and began ordering tests and blood work.
In the middle of that, I was diagnosed with Renal Cell Carcinoma, which took precedence over the other issue for a while. When that was resolved (still cancer free!) I was ready to get the other problem taken care of as well. However, much to my dismay, Naomi had left Gateway Clinic. So I started from the beginning again, seeing doctor after doctor trying to figure out what the issue was. Still no solutions.
When I learned that Naomi was opening a clinic in Sandstone I was beyond thrilled. I made my appointment, went in and spent about an hour going over all the symptoms with her. By the end of that time, she thought she might know what it was — an enzyme deficiency. She prescribed me a medication to try, and lo and behold it worked! I have now been pain free for two months.
What leads me to tell this story is the recent news of Gateway Clinic suing Naomi to make her stop practicing at the Sandstone clinic she started. Although this is not a permanent decision, a temporary restraining order has been put in place, stating that Naomi is not allowed to intake any new patients that have been seen at Gateway until a judge has looked things over and made a final ruling in the case.
I have nothing against Gateway or their doctors, and I understand non-compete clauses are not uncommon in the medical field. But I believe this hurts patients more than anything. Patients like me, who have benefited from being seen by the same person over time. We’re talking about medical freedom. I (and anybody else) should be able to decide which provider we would like to see. I should have the right to take my “business” elsewhere, especially when it seems nobody else can come up with any good answers to what is ailing me. Our communities are not a monopoly board in which one entity can own or control everything.
Isn’t competition a good thing sometimes? It makes businesses and people work harder to do better for those in the communities they serve.
Jennifer Yocum-Stans is the Editor of the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
