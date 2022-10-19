Tim Franklin is selling the Courier/North Pine County News office building in Sandstone to Matt Gebhart, a local business owner who plans to improve the building, which includes a residential apartment, garage and the office space we currently rent. The sale is scheduled to close Nov. 1. Downtown will benefit from the building improvement, which is already underway.
The North Pine County News currently operates from two offices – Sandstone and Hinckley. Our sister-newspapers, the Pioneer, Star Gazette, Times and Star, have offices in Pine City, Moose Lake, Mora and Cambridge. Although were able to stay, we’ve decided to combine our North Pine County News team to one location at 115 Main St. E. in Hinckley. Full contact information is below. Subscribers and advertisers can call 320-384-6188 for assistance. Copies of the newspaper are available in Sandstone at Chris’ Food Center, Casey’s General Store and the Sandstone Post Office, as well as other locations in Pine County. Subscriptions are also available online at www.pinecountynews.com/subscribe/north_pine_county.
Local news coverage continues as before with city, school, sports, county, events and activities. We are also working to build the weekly community calendar. Please email circulation@hinckleynews.com with any suggested calendar listings. The calendar lists community activities for the coming seven days. Events wishing to promote further ahead can contact marketing@northstarmedia.net.
Combining offices allows our full and part-time employees to better staff the one office, help one another during lunches, holidays and sick days and be a team to help you, our readers and advertisers. The NPCN team will be together in Hinckley beginning Oct. 24.
The North Pine County News continues the tradition of the Askov American, Pine County Courier and Hinckley News. Since the combined newspaper and website debuted in May, the newspaper is giving readers more information and a wider advertising reach. And, we have heard many positive comments from readers since the change. Getting together into one office helps us build on this momentum.
What is the most frequent question we hear since debuting the North Pine County News in May? “Why did you wait so long to do this?”
All of the back issues of the Askov American, Pine County Courier, Hinckley News and North Pine County News are now in the Hinckley office and available to review during office hours.
We appreciate the positive feedback about the North Pine County News. We continue to make changes suggested by you, our readers. As we look to efficiently run the business and devote our resources to what matters most – local news and advertising – please let us know what you think.
