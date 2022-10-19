Jeff Andres

Tim Franklin is selling the Courier/North Pine County News office building in Sandstone to Matt Gebhart, a local business owner who plans to improve the building, which includes a residential apartment, garage and the office space we currently rent. The sale is scheduled to close Nov. 1. Downtown will benefit from the building improvement, which is already underway.

