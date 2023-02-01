Deer - 1, Jen - 0

It was another crazy week for me this past week. Monday went off with no problems, life was going well. My big plans for the week were to attend the Minnesota Newspaper Association convention on Thursday. Unfortunately for me, a deer decided my plans were irrelevant to her.
Tuesday night on my way home from work I was driving down 61, minding my own business when a deer with a death wish decided to jump out in front of me. I had absolutely no time to react…it was just boom and I came face to face with the furry little critter.
I said some choice words as my husband got out of the vehicle to asses the damage. With just the flashlight on his phone it was hard to see, luckily for us, his boss (my hero) wasn’t too far behind and pulled over so we could see better. They felt it looked okay and should make it to our house.
They were wrong. We made it about a mile, maybe two when all kinds of warnings started coming across my instrument panel. Next thing I know, the car is overheating and smoke is pouring out of the hood. Again, my hero was close behind and was able to give us a ride home.
After dealing with the insurance company, I was finally able to get the vehicle towed to Northbound Collision. Jeff is my second hero of this story. What a great business to work with. They were able to get my estimate done and get us a loaner car within a day.
Needless to say, I didn’t make it to the convention as planned. However we did have some awards that were picked up by our publisher. North Pine County News photographer, Mike Drahosh, won second place for News Photography. I won third place in the Human Interest category for a story I wrote on the root cellar in which a wedding party was saved from the Hinckley Fire.
Thank you all for your support that makes this possible. Have a great week and stay warm!
Jennifer Yocum-Stans is the Editor of the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
