Mother’s Day is almost here.
This is my second Mother’s Day, and let me tell you, it’s kind of stressful to think about what you want to do! I have been asked multiple times by my significant other what I would like for Mother’s Day, and I’ve found myself drawing a blank.
I did end up asking for a shopping trip to get some new office supplies at the Mall of America.
Mother’s Day is interesting to me though. I started to question when it started, and why. So, I did some research. According to history.com, Mother’s Day was created Ann Reeves Jarvis and Julia Ward Howe in the 19th century. In the years before the Civil War, Jarvis, of West Virgina, helped start “Mother’s Day Work Clubs” to teach local women how to properly care for their children. Huh, apparently in the 19th century, children really did come with manuals.
The site goes on to state that these clubs later became a unifying force in the region of the country still dived over the Civil War. In 1868, Jarvis organized “Mother’s Day Friendship Day,” where mothers came together with former Union and Confederate soldiers to promote reconciliation.
In 1870, Howe had written the “Mother’s Day Proclamation,” a call to action that asked mothers to unite in promoting world peace. A campaign was initiated for a “Mother’s Peace Day” to be celebrated every June 2.
Other notable Mother’s Day influencers include Juliet Calhoun Blakely, an activist who inspired a local Mother’s Day in Albion, Mich. Mary Towles Sasseen and Frank Hering, meanwhile, both worked to organize a Mother’s Day in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Hering has been referred to as, “the father of Mother’s Day.”
Officially, Jarvis had founded the national holiday of Mother’s Day. After her own mother’s death in 1905, Jarvis had started Mother’s Day as a way of honoring the sacrifices mothers make for their children. Does this include the many hours of continuous Bluey and Mrs. Rachel watching?
Following the success of her first Mother’s Day, Jarvis worked to put Mother’s Day on the calander. With the help of newspapers and politicians, by 1912, many states, towns, and churches had adopted Mother’s Day as an annual holiday, and Jarvis had established the Mother’s Day International Association to help promote her cause. In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure, officially establishing the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.
Mother’s day is on May 14 this year. As you wish your mother a happy Mother’s Day, just remember that this holiday was meant to be a world peace day. Try to find peace that day. If you’re anything like me, peace may just be more Bluey watching.
Happy Mother’s Day!
Sierra Kingen is the Editor of the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
