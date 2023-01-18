HOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA will be celebrated at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Township on January 26-29 of this year. The four-day event will include outdoor hockey with girls and boys high school teams, as well as many other entertaining events. Go on line to HOCKEYDAYMN.COM to get details. Planning for the event goes back to 2017.
Hockey is big time in Minnesota. Hockey Day began in 2007 and is celebrated like the Minnesota fishing opener.
White Bear has members in the Hockey Hall of Fame at Eveleth. The boys have made 19 state tournament appearances over the years, but never won the title.
Let’s all celebrate.
MY WIFE KATHY was with her doctor for an annual checkup this past week. The key advice from the staff at Vadnais Heights Clinic was, “Be careful on the ice. Walk like a penguin.”
A day later I was visiting with Dr. Sarah Boo and told her about it and she said, “Come on, Gene. Being careful on the ice is called the Minnesota shuffle.” Then we shared with our daughter Stephanie and she added, “When inside a home or business, it is the Minnesota stomp your feet.”
WE ARE STAYING around Minnesota this winter. As many of you know, our boat was destroyed in Hurricane Ian at Fort Myers, FL in September. We are enjoying Minnesota with the heavy snowfall and now the January thaw, but there is something else we are enjoying. When in Florida, we would drive 16 miles east to have broasted chicken at the Alva Diner with country style dining. It was reasonable and good. Now we found that true with the Blacksmith Lounge just north of Hugo. On a recent Thursday night we were able to enjoy their broasted chicken that was reasonably priced and tasty. When owner George Reus died last year, his two daughters, Jennifer Ehlert and Georgie Gibbons, stepped up to the plate to take over and they are doing a great job. It’s country dining at its best.
SCIENTISTS NOW FINALLY admit that weather proverbs are true. The following is from the Boys Town Farmers Almanac. “Pay attention to winds and clouds. These are the big predictors of changes in barometric pressure and resulting weather. For instance, the adage ‘No weather is ill if the wind be still’ indicates a high pressure system, a broad area of descending air characterized by calm winds and little cloud formations.”
In February there is always one fine weather week. If bees get out in February, the next day will be windy and rainy. Fogs in February mean frosts in May. Winter’s back breaks about the middle of February.
DIGITAL CURRENCY IS a morning topic over coffee. If you have noticed how people pay their restaurant check, it’s often with a credit card. Paying for gasoline for your vehicle is done more often than not with credit cards.
As we move more and more into digital currency, it has the potential to completely change how society thinks about money. Bitcom, Ethereum and thousands of other cryptocurrencies today exist only in electronic form. This is leading large banks in this country and around the world to research how these digital currencies might work.
In the political world, our government would have access to personal information such as what we earn and how we spend it, more than they currently know from our tax returns.
Electronic versions of currency are already functioning in many worldwide financial systems. The US currency in circulation is about one-tenth of the overall money supply. The remainder is held in financial institutions in electronic form.
As decentralized cryptocurrencies seem to be working, we may see government and central banks with the possibility of creating their own digital currencies.
Despite all the research and testimony before Congress, Jerome Powell, our Federal Reserve
chairman, has said the possibility of a Fed-backed digital dollar remains remote for now.
Digital would allow faster payments, less expensive international transfers, more access to the public, and support for more than seven million American households that do not have a bank account according to FDIC.
What do you think the future of money will be? Canada has already dropped the penny as a coin. It will probably do away with hiding currency under the mattress.
Gene Johnson is the Publisher Emeritus, Press Publications, White Bear Lake, MN and owner of Northstar Media. He can be reached at ppinfo@presspubs.com.
