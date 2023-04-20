A little over 12 years ago, Tim and Mary Franklin took a chance on me, and hired me onto the staff of the newspaper I grew up in. These past 12 years have been an adventure to say the least.
I’m sad to say, however, that they are coming to an end. This week I was offered a position at Wapiti Labs Inc., located in Sturgeon Lake. If you all remember I ran a story on them a few months back.
I have loved almost every minute of working in these communities and for this company. It is truly the definition of bitter-sweet.
I will miss learning all of your stories, successes and even the not so successful times. I have learned a so many things about this community while working here...first and most important being just how lucky we are to live where we do!
Looking back, I think the most interesting facts I have learned over these 12 years all have some relation to our area’s history. Be it the survivor stories of the Great Hinckley Fire or the details surrounding the Sandstone Quarry.
I will of course miss my coworkers, all of the fun times we had! Thank you for the support and advice over the years! Just keep in mind, I will come visit, so you aren’t getting rid of me that easily!
I of course will miss all of you, some of you have become fast friends and I hope we can stay in touch.
Stop in and say “See ya” sometime over the next week, my last day in the office will be April 28, 2023.
I am super excited to be starting this new chapter in my life, but before I go, I just want to say, one more time, thank you all for being such loyal readers over these years, I appreciate each and every one of you more than you can even know!
Jennifer Yocum-Stans is the Editor of the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
