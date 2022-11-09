Legion Auxiliary no stranger to volunteering

When it comes to volunteerism and community projects, the American Legion Auxiliary is no stranger.
Founded in 1919 by Colonel Theodore Roosevelt Jr., the American Legion Auxiliary has been helping veterans and their families by providing help, raising money, or simply by giving back to veterans, their families, and to those who have passed on.
‘In the Spirit of Service, Not Self,’ the mission of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military, and their families, both at home and abroad. For God and County, we advocate for veterans, educate our citizens, mentor youth, and promote patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security.
Headed by Tammy Burch, with chaplain Patt Makela, and their board members, the American Legion Auxiliary in Sandstone follows that statement by helping year round with all the community’s veterans in different and unique ways.
In December of each year, they create bags full of personal products, hygiene products, calendars, decorations, and other assortments to give to the wives of veterans in nursing homes across the county. “We solicit different businesses with advertising. Northview Bank and Town and Country have been really generous.” says Makela.
“If COVID allows, we go into those facilities and deliver them to the wives and former veterans and we visit with them.” Makela added.
In May, little cloth poppies are distributed to the community in efforts to raise money for their cause. The poppy became the national symbol of the American Legion after World War I when poppies flourished after the war in Europe, according to legion.org. It has since become a symbol and a memorial for those who died during World War I, following the publication of “In Flanders Field,” a poem by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D. who had served on the front lines.
“Early 1900 they started that [poppies]. Usually on Mothers Day weekends, fishing opener.” says Auxiliary member, June.
During the summer, the Auxiliary participates in Sandstone’s, Art in the Park, and Quarry Days, sharing the statement with the town and always reaching out for members and volunteers.
A larger service participated in is Girls State. Two or three members of the Auxiliary head to the East Central school and interview the girls, picking one of them. The selected student then goes to the college hosting the event and participates in, and learns about government. “Usually those kids come to our meeting and tell us what they experience in the office they were elected to,” said Makela.
For many years, the American Legion Auxiliary has read the names of all the veterans buried in cemeteries within Finlayson, Dell Grove, Friesland, and Sandstone.
The American Legion Auxiliary is always looking for volunteers from the community, especially during the poppies fundraiser, and for members. To be a member, you must be related to a veteran, passed or alive. If you’re interested in more information about the American Legion Auxiliary, interested in volunteering or becoming a member, or to simply say thanks for all they do, please reach out to or find them at events all year round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.