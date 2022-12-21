I would like to start off this column by thanking all of our loyal readers and advertisers! You have certainly made this year more memorable and enjoyable!
So, I’m still trying to figure out where December went. I feel like Halloween was just last week...but alas that is not the case.
I certainly hope you are all way ahead of me in the Christmas shopping department. I haven’t even started yet...Yikes!
Personally, I have so much to be thankful for as this year comes to an end. First and foremost is my family. I honestly don’t know what I would do without them all. My husband, our kids, my grandkids and all of my “bonus kids” as well. We make even the hardest things more enjoyable as long as we are together.
I will always be eternally thankful for my fur babies too. Ziva, who is our nine year old chihuahua, and our three rescues: Ice, Juno and Loba. They truly stole my heart from day one.
My friends and co-workers are also amazing! So much has changed within these walls of the newspaper this past year, and without them it could have been so much worse. Between the closing of the Sandstone office, to the moving of the Pioneer office to Hinckley, to combining the Askov American, Pine County Courier and Hinckley News into the North Pine County News. Without the others in this office, I may have lost my mind. So I would like to extend my thanks to them as well!
All in all, it has been a very blessed year for our family. Thank you for making it a memorable one for sure!
So, again, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and yours, thank you for a great year!
Jennifer Yocum-Stans is the Editor of the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
