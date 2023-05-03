Nominations for Fourth Annual Reader’s Choice contest starts now

Nominations for Fourth Annual Reader’s Choice contest start now
For each of the past three years that we have done the Reader’s Choice Best of Pine County contest, I will get several emails during the voting phase asking me how the person can nominate someone for the voting. Unfortunately, my response is that when we are in the voting phase, it is too late and you will have to wait until next year when we are accepting nominations. Well folks, that time is NOW!
This week is the start of the nomination period of our fourth annual Reader’s Choice Best of Pine County contest. This is your opportunity to support your favorite local business, artist, teacher, professional and more by nominating them in one of the over 115 categories divided up into eating and drinking, arts and entertainment, health and fitness, local, services, shopping, and sports and recreation.
To nominate, simply go to pinecountynews.com/bestof and recommend your favorite place or person. You can nominate as many times as you like and can nominate for one or all of the categories. The website also helps you with filling in the full name and address but please remember to be as complete as possible. For example, recommend your favorite waitstaff person but be sure to include the name of the restaurant with their name so we know how to contact them if they are the winner.
The nomination period runs from May 3 until May 19, a short time period so make your nominations early. We will have promotional ads running in the newspaper, on social media, and online during that time to remind you to submit your nominations.
After the nomination period is over, we will go through each of the categories to select the five businesses or people who have received the most nominations. We also will look at the nominations to make sure they are valid. Those categories that don’t not receive two or more nominations will not move on to the voting period.
The voting period for this year’s contest will take place July 12 through August 6. You will be able to go to the same website, pinecountynews.com/bestof and see the 5 finalists in each category. Vote for as many categories as you want. You are able to vote one time every 24 hours. The contest is online only, no paper ballots will be available.
The winners will be announced on October 5 in a printed section of both the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News newspapers and online at pinecountynews.com/bestof. Winners receive a certificate to hang in their business and a window cling. You may have seen some of these in businesses from previous years or in advertisements in the newspapers.
In 2022, there were 1,095 nominations entered for the Pine County contest compared to 1,197 in 2021 and 828 nominations in 2020. When it came to the number of votes, there were 16,512 in 2022, 17,818 in 2021 and 22,447 in 2020. So you can see this is a very popular and fun contest!
