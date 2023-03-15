I don’t know about you all, but I am done with winter. It can be over now. I miss being able to take my dogs for a walk, or play with them outside. I even miss mowing the lawn.
Speaking of dogs, we are just getting into fostering. There is such a huge need for people willing to help these poor animals. Not just dogs, but cats and other small animals as well.
There are a number of animal rescues that need help finding a temporary home for these animals as they go through vetting and are ready to be put up for adoption.
One huge need, is someone willing to take in a pregnant mom. My niece recently took in a husky/shepherd mix and her five puppies. Akita, the mom, gave birth outside in South Dakota when the temps were well below zero. She gave birth to six puppies however, one succumbed to the cold before they were rescued.
The rescue that she worked with on these babies, supplied everything that she could have needed. Puppy food, puppy pads, a whelping pool and kennels. All vetting is covered by the rescue.
It was an amazing process to watch and it has taught my ten-year-old niece so much. It teaches them responsibility, and how to care for an animal from start to ready for adoption.
They recently just turned ten weeks, and today went in to be spayed or neutered. This means they are ready to go up for adoption. I won’t lie...I have gotten attached to them and it will be sad to see them go to their furever homes, but it will be a good thing too.
Fostering is so rewarding. Using Akita and the pups as an example, we watched them grow from two day old babies that were going to freeze to death to healthy, happy, chunky puppies ready to find a permanent home.
As I mentioned before, all expenses are paid, we are just giving a space in our home and our hearts to be the reason they survive.
I’m so excited to get our first foster pup in later this week. Keep your fingers crossed for me that my dogs will approve.
