Sic Parvis Magna, while seemingly weird, and archaic, is Latin and translates to “Greatness from small beginnings.” I admit this quote came from my all time favorite video game “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune” (yes, I am that person), I have found that this term relates to me in many different ways.
When I was very young, I had to undergo open-heart surgery. This surgery literally saved my life. Due to my heart issues, I didn’t grow to be very big. I was petite, skinny, and quite pale all the time. My parents didn’t think anything of it at the time, until I started to get absent seizures and stated that I “didn’t know where I was.” They took me to doctor after doctor until finally one of them looked at my heart. Lo and behold. A hole in my heart the size of a quarter. The surgery went very well (as you can imagine, since I am here writing this column, almost 29 years of age). After the surgery, I grew! I got bigger! I got color back, I was able to put on weight. I was a little kid again. Greatness from small beginnings!
I use this quote while I sit at my desk here in North Pine County News as well. I am new to being an editor and I have realized mistakes along the way that I have taken note of and written down for next year. Every paper, I remind myself that I am new. That’s okay. It’s okay to be new. It’s okay to start small–because that’s the only way to start! The only way to be great, is to start small. Practice makes perfect, as my mother would always tell me during my vocal lessons.
As I begin to learn more and more about what it takes to be an editor, and what it takes to cover the entirety of North Pine County–I remind myself “Sic Parvis Magna.”
Sierra Kingen is the Editor of the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
