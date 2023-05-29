Millennial Musings Sierra Kingen

We all know the song, “Star Spangled Banner.” We have sung it for years and have stood with our hands over our hearts to this song for as long as most of us can remember. As years have gone on, the meaning behind this song seems to have faded. It’s become routine to stand for it. It’s become second nature. But do people really think about the meaning of the song? The history of it?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.