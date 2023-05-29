We all know the song, “Star Spangled Banner.” We have sung it for years and have stood with our hands over our hearts to this song for as long as most of us can remember. As years have gone on, the meaning behind this song seems to have faded. It’s become routine to stand for it. It’s become second nature. But do people really think about the meaning of the song? The history of it?
The Star Spangled Banner was written in 1814 by Francis Scott Key. Smithsonian Magazine states that in Sept. 1814, U.S. soldiers at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry raised a huge American flag to celebrate a crucial victory over British forces during the War of 1812.
According to history.com, “In the War of 1812, the United States took on the greatest naval power in the world, Great Britain, in a conflict that would have an immense impact on the young country’s future. Causes of the war included British attempts to restrict U.S. trade, the Royal Navy’s impression of American seamen and America’s desire to expand its territory.”
The sight of the flag inspired Key to write the song that eventually became the United States national anthem. “Key’s words gave new significance to a national symbol and started a tradition through which generations of Americans have invested the flag with their own meanings and memories,” reads Smithsonian Magazine.
“Key, a 35-year-old American lawyer, had boarded the flagship of the British fleet on the Chesapeake Bay in hopes of persuading the British to release a friend who had recently been arrested,” the Smithsonian explains.
According to the magazine, Key’s tactics were successful, but because he and his companions had gained knowledge of the impending attack on Baltimore, the British did not let them go. They had allowed the Americans to return to their own vessel, but continued guarding them. Under their scrutiny, Key watched on Sept. 13 as the barrage of Fort McHenry began eight miles away.
“It seemed as though mother earth had opened and was vomiting shot and shell in a sheet of fire and brimstone,” Key wrote later. But when darkness arrived, Key saw only red erupting in the night sky. Given the scale of the attack, he was certain the British would win. The hours passed slowly, but in the clearing smoke of “the dawn’s early light” on Sept. 14, he saw the American Flag—not the British Union Jack—flying over the fort, announcing an American victory.
Key wrote his thoughts on paper while still on board the flagship, putting his words to a popular English tune.
“Originally, the song was named “Defense of Fort M’Henry.” The Baltimore Patriot newspaper soon printed it, and within weeks, Key’s poem, now called “The Star-Spangled Banner,” appeared in print across the country, immortalizing his words—and forever naming the flag it celebrated,” states the Smithsonian Magazine.
Now, centuries later, the original flag that Key had laid eyes on is preserved at the National Museum of American History, and the inspiring song still echoes in the hearts of Americans, and the halls of history.
Sierra Kingen is the Editor of the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
