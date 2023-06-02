Finally, it’s summer weather. As someone who was born in July, summer has always been my favorite season. I grew up camping every summer, going on hiking trips every weekend, and leaving the state for two weeks every year. Let me tell you when I say I miss that, I mean it!
This weekend, I’m diving back into camping again. My partner, daughter, and I are joining my parents in their adventure to Father Hennepin.
I’m every excited to introduce my almost two year old to the fun of camping and being outdoors.
I’m also excited to get back to my “roots” of being amongst the trees and listening to bird calls in the morning.
Camping in Minnesota is a fun activity for the whole family, and it’s no secret that we have some of the best state parks. From Banning, to Jay Cook, to Wild River and Zipple Bay. According to the dnr.state.mn.us, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website, Minnesota has 75 state parks.
Each year, the state parks are open for one day for free—and June 10 is one of those days!
On June 10, 2023, you can explore any state park free of charge for a whole day. This is a great opportunity to find a new gem that you fall in love with, or maybe explore that state park that has been itching at the back of your mind.
This is exciting news for me! June 10 is a Saturday, and I am ready to get my feet in the dirt again and hike up my hiking boots. There are so many choices, but one that is near and dear to my heart is Jay Cook State Park.
Growing up, that was our go-to destination for camping, hiking, and day picnics. No, I’m not a big fan of the swinging bridge, but I’m a big fan of the roaring waterfalls and rocks that gleam with a misty sheen of water.
Summertime is here, and I’m here for summertime!
Until next time!
Sierra Kingen is the Editor of the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
