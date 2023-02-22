I feel extremely blessed to be living and working where I do.
The people that I work with on a daily basis are an important part of that happiness. They help make this newspaper shine like it does.
Aside from those of us who chose a career in journalism however, are those members of the community who help make the paper what it is.
First off we have our columnists who let us know who is doing what in our communities. Then there is Tante, who’s comedic column helps save the sanity of the many residents who write in to her. We are thankful for each and every one of our writers.
As the basketball season winds down, I would like to say an extra HUGE thank you to the basketball coaches at Hinckley-Finlayson High School.
Girls basketball coach, Rob Witter and boys basketball coach, Dan Kreft go above and beyond each week by writing recap stories for us. Not only are they teachers and coaches, but we have pressed them into service as sports writers as well.
These two gentlemen have been helping me out for a few years now, each week they send me amazing articles recapping the week’s games. I really can not express how grateful I am to have their help. I am not a huge sports minded human. I can fumble around a few sports, but typically sports are out of my league!
So, Coach Witter and Coach Kreft, you have my eternal gratitude for the help you give me each basketball season. Because of you we are able to highlight our high school athletes in a huge way.
Sympathy pregnancy
I have heard throughout my life of a phenomenon known as “Sympathy Pregnancy.” Soon-to-be fathers gaining a few extra pounds, or being a little moody. I never put much stock into it. Until now that is.
I think I have mentioned before that my niece is pregnant, she is due in May, and let me tell you it can’t come soon enough!
Keep in mind we don’t live in the same house, though we are together often. This pregnancy is affecting all of us! My husband, I swear, is getting the pregnancy hormones... his mood can change in the blink of an eye. My daughter, she has sympathy pregnancy brain, she is even more forgetful than normal...which, if you know her is saying something.
What sympathy symptoms do I have the honor of sharing? Well, there is the weird cravings (although it’s nothing like pickles wrapped in fruit roll-ups and dipped in caramel...yes that has been one of her cravings) they are still weird. I also feel as if the pregnancy brain is affecting me as well...or at least I can use that as my excuse. Either way, I am so looking forward to this pregnancy to be over...but for now she still has a little time to cook!
Jennifer Yocum-Stans is the Editor of the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
