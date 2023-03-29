I know I have mentioned a million times how much I love my job. One of the biggest reasons for that is the people that I get to meet.
In the 12 years that I have worked at the Hinckley News/North Pine County News, I have met some of the most interesting people. One of those people, who became a dear friend, was Al Wolter.
I had the pleasure of meeting Al shortly after I started working here. My first impression was, what a crazy old guy. Boy, let me tell you, if I had known then, what I know now about Al...I would have had a different impression.
I will always remember Al for his corny jokes, it never failed when he came in he had one ready for me.
There are many other reasons that Al left such an impression on me. He had very interesting stories about the military, history, and especially about Cloverdale and its rich history.
Over the years, I learned so much from Al. We worked together on many projects for the Legion and V.F.W. He always had good things to say about the work we did.
Recently, Al and his daughter Alaina, started writing for the North Pine County News. Their first article on the one room school house in Cloverdale was a huge hit with readers. The plan was for them to continue writing a story each month...from what Alaina told me, he had a maple syruping story started when he passed.
Alaina also told me the family joke was that the paper was called the, “Wolter News” among family members as Al often contributed stories and photographs. He was an amazing photographer as well as a writer
Al was devoted to this community and will be greatly missed by every person he touched. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as they say goodbye.
Jennifer Yocum-Stans is the Editor of the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
