I recently went on my first camping trip in five years. It was not exactly how I remembered it as a kid. That could be because of the fact that I am joined by an almost two year old with.
Although it wasn’t like my experiences growing up, it was so much fun to introduce my daughter to the world of camping for the first time. She had a blast! She loved the beach, the swing set, all the puppies she was able to see, all of it!
We had taken her on many walks and she was able to spy baby ducks, a woodpecker, and even a turkey. Oh, and turkey buzzards that seemed to be hunting her a little.
While camping, my mom brought up a question that really got me thinking; where do you go if a tornado threatens a good time? Who comes and tells you?
While I personally have experience with this exact situation, I thought maybe others didn’t know. If they were caught in this scary happening, would they know what to do? So, I did some digging.
According to koa.com, the number one thing should be to seek shelter. While this comes as common sense, the answer to where, may not be so obvious. “If you are staying at a campground, check with the hosts to see if and where they have a tornado shelter. If there is no designated tornado shelter, ask about the best building for sheltering in place. Go to the lowest level and away from windows if possible to wait for the storm and tornado to pass,” koa.com explains.
Another website, weather.gov, states that knowing the signs of intentional hazardous weather is a skill that campers should learn. According to their presentation “Reducing the Risk Posed by Severe Weather,” which is found on their website, these two to-do’s can help in a severe weather situation;
1. Alertness. Make sure you get the warning.
2. Awareness. Knowing what precautions to take and how to respond to the threat.
The website also recommends getting a weather radio while camping or traveling.
As for the who comes and tells you, when I went through it, the Department of Natural Resources officers were the first on the scene, instructing everyone to head to the bathroom. This was short lived, as the tornado began to touch down close to where we were camping, so we had to evacuate and head to the fire hall in Ironton, Minn. which was the town closest to the campground.
Anytime you’re camping, weather should always be accounted for. This could mean severe, windy, rainy, or even super hot! Being aware of how the weather might affect your camping trip can mean the difference between having fun, or being stuck in an not-so-ideal situation.
Here’s to your next camping trip, and a great summer!
Until next time!
Sierra Kingen is the Editor of the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
