I recently saw a meme on social media that showed a very plump cat at a dinner table with the caption “The awkward time between Christmas and the New Year when you are stuffing your face while planning your diet.” I thought this seemed pretty accurate given all the Christmas treats and dishes we still had the day after the holiday.
But trying to put aside the excess of leftovers, I jumped on the treadmill for a mile speed walk. Maybe tomorrow I’ll try to run, I tell myself.
This seems to be the pattern every year around this time. We make a resolution to exercise more, to eat healthy or to generally take better care of ourselves.
One interesting answer was to “put away the phone for the holidays.” I thought about this one for a while. I suppose the goal of this resolution was to be more present for family members. But another goal achieved could be more contentment and happiness in general. After being on social media for 15 minutes, I never get off of it feeling more edified or happy. Usually the opposite is true. So this seems like a worthy resolution to me.
I searched the top resolutions just to see what other people are doing and if there are any ideas out there to help improve myself. The top one on Better Homes and Gardens was building a better budget. Practicing mindfulness, cooking something new each week, reading more books, creating a cleaning schedule you’ll stick to, drinking less alcohol, making dinner easier, committing to a healthier sleep routine, and joining a club were also on the top ten of resolutions.
Forbes published an article claiming new science will help us keep our commitments more effectively, so I thought it was worth the read. They said researchers found it was necessary to have self-control, but also deliberate action, planning, the ability to prioritize, and also some tolerance for the discomfort that could come from the effort were necessary. They gave five tips to help people actually keep their resolutions.
The first tip was to keep the big picture in mind, motivating yourself everyday based on your longer-term vision. The second was to link the new habit you want to build with a new habit. “If you want to update your timesheet regularly” they said, “do it at the same time you’re already checking your emails.” The third tip was to do a little bit every day, taking an incremental approach to keep motivation by keeping momentum. The fourth tip was to track your progress, thus providing some tangible evidence of ongoing progress. The last tip was to reward yourself, as long as the reward doesn’t undermine the goal.
These sound like great tips to help maintain any resolutions we make, but as I sit here finishing up this column, and snacking on homemade Chex Mix, feeling a little like the plump cat in the meme, I suppose exercising more and eating healthy will be at the top of my list. These should be resolutions year-round, but New Year’s is a good starting place I suppose!
