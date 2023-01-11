Enter the new year with Him

I love assembling puzzles. There’s joy in finding all the border pieces, sorting similar pieces, making connections, and getting the big picture from the final product. My family knows that I love puzzles and they gave me 14 puzzles for Christmas. Each one has 1,000 pieces. In the past threeweeks my wife and I have built three of them.

