Spotlight on Faith Pastor Vic Elfstrum

In the opening verse of the eleventh chapter of the book of Hebrews we are told that, “faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” Then, in verse six we are told that it is impossible to please God without faith. The rest of that chapter reveals repeated illustrations of what faith looked like in the lives of many of the Old Testament saints. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.