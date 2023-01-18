In the opening verse of the eleventh chapter of the book of Hebrews we are told that, “faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” Then, in verse six we are told that it is impossible to please God without faith. The rest of that chapter reveals repeated illustrations of what faith looked like in the lives of many of the Old Testament saints.
So, in that one chapter we have been given instruction as to what faith is, how necessary it is to gain the approval of God and illustrations about how that was lived out in real life. Now with that, it seems to me that we should be relatively serious about just what faith is, everyone should understand faith…. but faith is a subject that has more than a little confusion.
We hear, “you just have to have more faith” when we don’t know what to do. I’m sure that many of you have been told that, I may have even told you that, but just where do you go to get more “faith?” Let me be clear here, faith is simply believing God.
As you go through each of the lives recorded here, what we find is that God commended them because they believed Him. Whatever they did or did not do was predicated on what God had told them, or what God had revealed to them! Romans 10:17 tells us “… faith comes from hearing, and hearing through the Word of Christ!” So, we increase our faith by applying our intellect to the Scriptures.
At this point I would like to step over into the book of I Peter, where we read that we can “cast all our anxieties on Him, because He cares for us!”
Here is the application of our faith… God cares for us, so there is no need for anxiety, all we must do is believe! But…. There is one more wrinkle in this … in the next verse is says, “be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion seeking someone to devour. Resist him, Firm in the faith…” On the one hand God cares for us, on the other hand the adversary is seeking to destroy us… that is the life of a Christian… who are you going to believe? Because we believe God, fear does not go away, instead we chose to believe God in spite of the fear! When the evil one is roaring out there, and you feel all alone, remember that He promises that He will never leave us nor forsake us. When temptation is calling your name remember that “no temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man, God is faithful, he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability…” So, what do you believe? Faith is believing God and acting on that.
VIC ELFSTRUM is the pastor at the Hinckley Evangelical Free Church. He can be reached at 320-384-6387.
